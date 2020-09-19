TV Scores: ‘Love Island’ Scores Season High 2 Million Viewers

“Love Island” has swapped its titular island for Las Vegas this season, and the present simply scored its largest cube roll (learn viewers) of the season.

Episode 19 of season 2 drew a complete of 2 million viewers, a 6% enhance from final episode. That represents it largest tally of the season to this point, narrowly beating out the premiere which drew 1.9 million. Final night time’s episode scored a 0.5 score amongst adults 18-49, even on the week prior. Earlier on Thursday night time, “Huge Brother” ticked down from final week to a 1.Zero score and 4.1 million complete viewers. Regardless of the slight dip, these numbers had been simply sufficient to hold it and CBS to a Thursday victory.

Over on ABC, a particular episode of “Holey Moley” hit the green with a 0.5 score and 2.5 million complete viewers, simply beating half 1 of the post-season recap from final week. Previous to that, a “Movie star Household Feud” replay delivered a 0.6 score and 4.three million viewers, which was technically the biggest viewers of the night time. A “Match Sport” rerun rounded issues off with a 0.Four and 2.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC aired again to again reruns of Canadian acquisition “Transplant,” the primary of which scored a 0.three score and 2.three million viewers, and the latter a 0.2 and 2.1 million. Following that, a “Regulation & Order: SVU” rerun got here in with a 0.three and 1.eight million viewers.

A brand new episode of “Mysteries Decoded” scored a 0.1 score and 740,000 viewers for the CW, adopted by a “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” replay with the identical score and slightly below 700,000 viewers.

Fox aired replays of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Again” and “The Masked Singer.” The previous got here in at a 0.Four and 1.three million viewers, the latter at a 0.three and 1.2 million.