TV Scores: ‘Masked Singer’ Leads Second Night of Election Coverage

Amid the continuing election chaos, “The Masked Singer” stored the present happening Wednesday night time.

The Fox singing competitors topped the scores charts with a 1.6 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and 6.3 million whole viewers. That’s just about precisely even on the week earlier than, which isn’t too shabby contemplating the election furore happening round it. Afterward, fellow Ken Jeong collection “I Can See Your Voice” ticked up from final episode to a 1.1 ranking and 4.3 million viewers, a 15% bump within the latter metric.

NBC managed to high its rival broadcast networks for the second night time of election protection, averaging a 0.8 ranking and three.4 million viewers throughout the night time. It’s value noting that the community’s protection ran from 8-11 p.m., whereas ABC and CBS aired their common schedules till 10 p.m.

ABC’s election protection later within the night time delivered a 0.5 ranking and a couple of.5 million viewers. Previous to that, new episodes of “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” scored a 0.7 ranking and round 3.7 million viewers every. “American Housewife” got here in with a 0.6 ranking and three.1 million viewers, whereas “Black-ish” scored a 0.4 and a couple of.3 million.

CBS averaged a 0.3 ranking and 1.6 million viewers with its election protection final night time. “The Wonderful Race” kicked issues off with a 0.7 ranking and three.9 million viewers, adopted by a “S.W.A.T.” replay with a 0.3 ranking and 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

Univision resulted in a tie for fourth total on the night time, thanks primarily to “La Rosa De Guadalupe” which scored a 0.5 ranking and 1.7 million viewers.

Telemundo was led by “Todo Por Mi Hija” with a 0.3 ranking and 1.3 million viewers.

“Devils” and “Coroner” each delivered a 0.1 ranking for the CW, with the the previous drawing 466,000 viewers and the latter 686,000 viewers.