TV Scores: NBA Sees Opening-Week Gains

The NBA delivered its most watched opener since 2012 final week. Over the Dec. 22-25 stretch, the league’s nationwide telecasts throughout TNT, ESPN and TBS had been up 67% from the earlier season’s opening week — averaging 3.4 million complete viewers vs. 2.0 million in 2019’s October opening week, in keeping with Nielsen knowledge.

TNT’s Dec. 22 doubleheader that includes the Brooklyn Nets’ 125-99 win over the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers’ 116-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers proved to be the league’s most watched opening night time in three years, averaging 2.9 million complete viewers.

On Christmas Day, ESPN averaged 2.8 million viewers with the Miami Warmth’s 111-98 win towards the New Orleans Pelicans and the Clippers’ 121-108 defeat of the Denver Nuggets. In primetime on Christmas, ESPN and sister community ABC drew 7 million viewers with a simulcast of the Lakers’ 138-115 rout of the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA shifted to a December begin for its 2020-21 season after 2019-20 was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 NBA Finals, wherein the Lakers triumphed over the Warmth in six video games, wrapped in October, simply weeks earlier than the brand new season would usually be set to begin.

The NBA additionally noticed opening-week viewing via its live-game subscription service, NBA League Cross, enhance, with common minutes watched up 67% from final season’s opening week, in keeping with the league. The league additionally generated elevated engagement on its social-media platforms, with video views up 36% from final 12 months and minutes watched elevated by 279%. The NBA’s YouTube account enjoyyed its most watched week ever throughout the 2020 opening week.