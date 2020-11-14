TV Scores: Patrick Dempsey’s ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Return Tops Night

The “Gray’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere heralded the return of Patrick Dempsey as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in an prolonged dream sequence.

Dempsey’s stunning look helped the ABC present high the Thursday night time rankings charts, delivering a 1.3 common score amongst adults 18-49 throughout its two-hour premiere and 5.7 million whole viewers. Whereas that was sufficient to see off the scripted competitors, it does symbolize a slight 13% dip from the season 16 premiere. For additional comparability, final season’s finale scored a 1.4 score and seven.3 million viewers. Earlier on, fellow Shondaland drama “Station 19” premiere its fourth season even on the earlier version. The present scored a 1.1 score and 6.3 million whole viewers, beating the season 3 premiere by over 1 million pairs of eyeballs.

Fox technically gained the night time total, because of “Thursday Night Soccer” which averaged a 2.1 score and slightly below 8 million whole viewers. The sport itself noticed the Indianapolis Colts simply defeat the Tennesse Titans by a rating of 34-17.

Over on CBS, “Younger Sheldon” ticked up from its season premiere final week to a 0.8 score and seven.1 million viewers this time round. Newcomer “B Optimistic” dipped barely to a 0.5 score and 4.7 million viewers, whereas “Mother” held agency at a 0.6 and 5.1 million viewers. Walton Goggins comedy “The Unicorn” premiered its second season to a collection low 0.4 score and 4 million viewers. “Star Trek: Discovery” scored a 0.3 and 1.9 million viewers within the 10 p.m. time slot.

“Legislation & Order: SVU” got here in with a 0.6 score and a couple of.9 million viewers (a smaller viewers than any episode final season) with its season 22 premiere. “Superstore” was even at a 0.5 score and a couple of.3 million viewers. The Paley Middle’s “Legislation & Order: Earlier than They Have been Stars” particular delivered a 0.3 score and 1.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on CW, “Supernatural” scored a 0.3 and simply over 1 million viewers, adopted by “Outpost” with a 0.1 and 436,000.

“Vencer El Desamor” delivered a stable 0.5 score and 1.5 million viewers for Univision, whereas a brand new episode of “Todo Por Mi Hija” scored a 0.4 score and 1.3 million viewers for Telemundo.