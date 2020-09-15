TV Scores: ‘Sunday Night Soccer’ Opens Down on Last Season

Sunday night time noticed the large new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood christened with a “” kick off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys.

Whereas the sport itself ended with a slender victory for the Rams, the numbers for the sport had been hardly a victory for NBC. In accordance with early Nielsen numbers, round 15 million viewers tuned in on Sunday night time, and the sport scored a 4.7 ranking in the important thing adults 18-49 demographic.

That viewership determine represents roughly a 23% drop from the early numbers put up by final yr’s “Sunday Night Soccer” opener between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless of that sport being a blow-out, it garnered 22.2 million viewers on NBC, which final night time’s sport is unlikely to match, even with the clearly necessary Los Angeles market comes into play later within the day. This submit will probably be up to date with the ultimate “SNF” numbers as soon as they change into out there.

A number of days earlier, the NFL season as an entire kicked off with 19.three million viewers for “Thursday Night Soccer” on NBC, down 13% from final season’s opener.

Elsewhere, the most recent version of “60 Minutes,” which featured an unique interview with Bob Woodward about his new Donald Trump guide, delivered a 0.9 ranking and a whopping 7.7 million viewers, in line with early figures. Later on, “Huge Brother” scored a 1.Zero ranking and 4.Four million viewers. That represents a good 25% up tick from final Sunday, and a season excessive viewership tally up to now. “Love Island” aired to again to again episodes which averaged a 0.5 ranking and 1.eight million viewers.

Fox aired a preview particular for the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer,” which delivered a 1.three ranking and round 4.7 million pairs of eyeballs. A preview of the community’s fall content material adopted with a 0.5 and 1.7 million viewers.

ABC aired reruns of its summer season sport present lineup, averaging a 0.Four throughout the night time and tying with Univision, which aired two episodes of the Mexican model of “Masked Singer.”