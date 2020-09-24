TV Scores: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premieres to Series Low

“The Masked Singer” kicked off its fourth season final night time with the Dragon being the primary contestant eradicated, because the present itself didn’t fairly breathe the rankings fireplace it has accomplished prior to now.

Final night time’s premiere scored a 1.4 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and drew 5.4 million complete viewers. Whereas that was sufficient to win the night time ratings-wise, it additionally represents a sequence low for “The Masked Singer” in each metrics. The earlier low was a 1.6, whereas final season closed off with a 2.3, for comparability. Proper afterwards, fellow Ken Jeong present “I Can See Your Voice” debuted to a 1.1 ranking and 4.5 million complete viewers, a strong retention price from its lead-in.

There are many doable clarification for these low numbers, together with a common decline in linear TV viewership, and the COVID-19 disaster coinciding with a decreased in PUT ranges.

“America’s Acquired Expertise” probably additionally felt these results on Wednesday night time, because the present’s season finale solely managed a 0.8 ranking and 6.3 million complete viewers. That’s roughly even with Tuesday’s episode, however does examine unfavorably with final season’s finale, which got here in at a 1.4. The lack of choose Simon Cowell to damage possible additionally performed an element.

Over on CBS, “Massive Brother” ticked up barely to a 1.1 ranking and simply over 4 million complete viewers, adopted by “Love Island,” which additionally gained a fraction from final episode, coming in with a 0.6 and 1.9 million viewers. Within the 10 p.m. time slot, the restricted run sequence “48 Hours: Suspicions” delivered a 0.4 ranking and slightly below 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

ABC aired “Guardians of the Galaxy” to a 0.4 ranking and a couple of million viewers, adopted by a “Goldbergs” replay, which scored a 0.2 and slightly below 1 million.

The finale of “Coroner” discovered a small heartbeat for the CW, coming in with a 0.1 ranking and 707,000 viewers. “The 100” preceded it with the identical ranking and 569,000 viewers.

