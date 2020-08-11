TV Scores: ‘The Titan Video games’ Finale Leads NBC to Monday Win

Dwayne Johnson’s “Titan Video games” aired its second season finale to respectable numbers on Monday evening, main NBC to an general win.

The athletic competitors present scored a 0.7 ranking amongst adults 18-49, roughly a 10% up tick from the penultimate episode, and drew 3.5 million whole viewers, which is just about the identical tally because the final couple weeks. A replay of fellow bodily competitors present “American Ninja Warrior” adopted that up with a 0.5 ranking and a pair of.Three million viewers.

Over on ABC, the newest version of the summer time Bachelor Nation spotlight present “The Bachelor: The Biggest Seasons – Ever!” scored a 0.Three ranking, which represents the fourth time in a row at that quantity. Round 1.9 million viewers tuned in to the three-hour affair, a three-week excessive.

Univision tied for second place general on the evening, with “Como Tu No Hay Dos” main the way in which at a 0.4. Episodes of “Medicos” and “La Rosa De Guadalupe” each scored a 0.Three ranking.

CBS was the opposite half of that tie, thanks primarily to a replay of “The Neighborhood” which scored a 0.5 ranking and three.eight million viewers. Reruns of “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Bull” each got here in at a 0.4, with “All Rise” delivering a 0.3.

Each Telemundo and Fox averaged a 0.Three throughout the evening, with the previous’s “Exatlon Estados Unidos” main the way in which at a 0.4. Fox aired reruns of “9-1-1” and its “Lone Star” spinoff, with the previous drawing 2 million viewers and the latter 1.eight million.

Lastly on the CW, again to again reruns of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” each scored a 0.2 ranking and simply over 1 million viewers every. A “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” replay rounded issues off with a 0.1 and 787,000 pairs of eyeballs.