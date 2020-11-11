TV Scores: ‘The Undoing’ Rises to Season High 1.7 Million Viewers

“The Undoing” continues to be a scores success for HBO.

The miniseries’ third episode rose to collection excessive viewership numbers on Sunday evening, drawing 1.7 million viewers throughout all platforms. That represents roughly a 21% improve from the collection premiere a pair weeks again, and an 18% up tick from episode 2 final Sunday. For comparability, that 1.7 million determine matches the season excessive of fellow latest HBO drama “Perry Mason,” and is bigger than the viewers managed by the “Lovecraft Nation” season finale from late October.

Thus far, the season premiere of “The Undoing” has handed 6 million complete viewers in delayed viewing, in accordance to HBO, and the collection general is displaying quicker development than “Lovecraft Nation” on the similar three-episode stage. HBO is hoping that delayed viewing for the collection will proceed to construct in a equally robust vogue to “Lovecraft,” which amassed over 10 million viewers with its debut.

The premium cabler can also be touting the present’s worldwide attraction, pointing to the truth that the premiere at present stands as the largest launch of the yr for a U.S. drama on U.Okay. channel Sky Atlantic.

“The Undoing” is a six-part restricted collection which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who’re dwelling the one lives they ever needed for themselves. In a single day a chasm opens of their existence: a violent loss of life and a series of horrible revelations. Left behind within the wake of a spreading and really public catastrophe and horrified by the methods through which she has failed to heed her personal recommendation, Grace should dismantle one life and create one other for her youngster and her household. Noah Jupe co-stars because the duo’s son, whereas Donald Sutherland performs Grace’s rich father.