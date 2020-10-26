TV Scores: Trump ’60 Minutes’ Interview Draws 17 Million Viewers

Donald Trump’s contentious interview with veteran “60 Minutes” host Lesley Stahl, in addition to Joe Biden’s much less eventful sit-down, scored the present its largest viewers since 2018.

The twin Biden and Trump interviews, the latter of which the President lower quick, drew a complete of 16.8 million whole viewers on CBS and scored a 2.4 ranking amongst adults 18-49, per Nielsen time adjusted quick nationwide numbers. That represents essentially the most viewers to tune in for the reason that notorious Stormy Daniels interview from March two years in the past. In the course of the Trump interview, Stahl grilled the President on his coronavirus response.

The robust “60 Minutes” efficiency was possible due partly to the very fact it was pre-empted by an NFL recreation. Nevertheless, it nonetheless managed to place up these spectacular numbers up in opposition to “Sunday Night time Soccer” and the World Sequence.

Talking of the soccer, a doozy of a recreation between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks averaged round 12 million whole viewers for NBC. Fox’s protection of recreation 5 of the World Sequence averaged a 1.8 ranking and seven.2 million viewers throughout the night time. After one way or the other squandering a lead within the earlier recreation on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers took management as soon as once more, rising 4-2 victors over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night time to go away themselves one win away from the title. Each the “SNF” and World Sequence numbers are resulting from adjustment given the character of dwell sports activities.

In the meantime over on ABC, “Grocery store Sweep” dipped by 20% from its premiere final week to finish up with a 0.8 ranking and three.6 million whole viewers this time round. Previous to that, a brand new episode of “America’s Funniest Residence Movies” scored a 0.7 and 4.7 million viewers. Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Needs to Be a Millionaire” got here in at a 0.5 and three.4 million pairs of eyeballs, adopted by “Card Sharks” at a 0.3 and a pair of.2 million.

“Native” and “Pandora” each got here in at a 0.1 ranking for the CW, with the previous drawing just below 600,000 viewers and the latter solely 344,000.

Univision and Telemundo each averaged a 0.2 ranking throughout the night time. The 2011 Kevin James pic “Zookeeper” averaged round 1 million whole viewers for Univision.