tv 10 Big TV Shows That Recently Got Cancelled

I am Sorry – truTV

As created and anchored by the at all times glorious Andrea Savage, I am Sorry delivered two seasons of slice-of-awkward-life comedy to truTV. The present was renewed for Season Three in June 2019, and the forged and crew have been two weeks into taking pictures new episodes when the whole lot shut down. Regardless, truTV introduced that I am Sorry could be one more present to have its renewal deal cancelled because of COVID-related causes. Contemplating the present’s pretty restricted forged and non-outlandish narratives, it does not appear to be that a lot would want to vary on the manufacturing aspect, nevertheless it’s potential that the comedy’s scores did not fairly justify the extra prices.