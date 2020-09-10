tv 10 Stephen Amell Roles Fans May Have Forgotten About

Brady (The Vampire Diaries)

A 12 months after earlier than The CW made him a family identify with Arrow, Stephen Amell appeared on the community’s Twilight-esque drama The Vampire Diaries in its second season as a personality who’s extra “Jake” than “Edward” however not fairly as worthy of empathy as both of them could also be (relying whose staff you might be on). His stint as werewolf Brady ended after two episodes when his plan to sacrifice Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) to interrupt a faux curse was thwarted by Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), changing into the second werewolf killed by a vampire on the collection.