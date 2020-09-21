tv 12 Breaking Bad Characters We Want In Better Call Saul's Final Season

Walter White (Bryan Cranston)

We all know the way Walter White’s story ends inside the Breaking Bad universe. And positive, we assume we all know the way it began, however Better Call Saul has yet another season to throw an fascinating wrinkle into the combination that permits followers to revisit and reinterpret Heisenberg’s arc in new contexts. And if that is asking an excessive amount of, then maybe only a easy physician’s workplace scene the place Walt is seen previous to his most cancers analysis. Nevertheless it goes, followers want yet another scene with Walt, even when Bryan Cranston could be okay if it did not occur. I’d not be okay. The world wouldn’t be okay.