tv 15 Best Breaking Bad Callbacks In Better Call Saul So Far

Better Call Saul is exceptional tv. Although it’s each a spin-off and a prequel to the legendary Breaking Bad, it additionally occurs to be a present that does an incredible job standing independently – creating riveting and entertaining characters and arcs that don’t have anything to do with the Bryan Cranston/Aaron Paul collection. It’s downright spectacular how unimaginable it’s when it’s working autonomously.

However on the identical time, it’s continuous enjoyable for Breaking Bad followers who’re given the chance to recurrently catch callbacks and references that really feel rewarding for these paying consideration.