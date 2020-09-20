tv 15 Best Breaking Bad Callbacks In Better Call Saul So Far

Depart a Remark
Better Call Saul is exceptional tv. Although it’s each a spin-off and a prequel to the legendary Breaking Bad, it additionally occurs to be a present that does an incredible job standing independently – creating riveting and entertaining characters and arcs that don’t have anything to do with the Bryan Cranston/Aaron Paul collection. It’s downright spectacular how unimaginable it’s when it’s working autonomously.
However on the identical time, it’s continuous enjoyable for Breaking Bad followers who’re given the chance to recurrently catch callbacks and references that really feel rewarding for these paying consideration.
These particulars vary from minor Easter eggs, to answered questions, to full blown set-ups, and we lately went again by way of all 5 seasons of Better Call Saul to hunt for all of them. Compiling them in an inventory, we then chosen the 15 we take into account the cream of the crop and highlighted them on your enjoyment under:
A Cinnabon Supervisor In Nebraska (Season 1, “Uno”)
Better Call Saul gave followers an opportunity to smile a realizing grin throughout the first few seconds of its airing, because the very first second of the pilot constitutes a callback to its predecessor. In Breaking Bad’s penultimate episode, Saul (Bob Odenkirk) tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that one of the best case state of affairs for him is that he winds up working as a supervisor at a Cinnabon throughout his new life in Omaha, Nebraska, and the flash-forward that kicks off the collection premiere options him employed in that very job.
Pretending To Be Kevin Costner (Season 1, “Marco”)
All through Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman recurrently proved himself as a consummate liar, and thus it wasn’t all the time simple to inform when he was telling the reality. One such second is featured in Season 3’s “Abiquiu” when Saul tells Walter that he as soon as satisfied a lady that he was Kevin Costner. In Better Call Saul’s Season 1 finale, it’s proven that this was no fib, as a montage of con artistry ends with Jimmy McGill waking to a lady in his face yelling at him for not being the star of Bull Durham. (Bonus callback: Jimmy additionally tries to promote Kim (Rhea Seehorn) on his bodily similarity to Costner whereas imagining a grift in Season 3’s “Bills,” although she doesn’t purchase it in any respect.
The Return Of Ken Wins (Season 2, “Change”)
Karma has a approach of catching up with Ken Wins, the asshole stockbroker performed by Kyle Bornheimer within the Breaking Bad universe, and it makes use of protagonists of each the sister AMC exhibits as brokers. He first seems in Breaking Bad Season 1’s “Most cancers Man,” the place Walt efficiently blows up his automotive with a windshield squeegee at a gasoline station, however Jimmy and Kim Wexler go the additional mile screwing him over within the Better Call Saul Season 2 premiere by conning him and leaving him with an exorbitant bar invoice. What’s further superior is that the grifter duo drives up the tab by ordering a complete bottle of the ultra-expensive Zafiro Añejo Tequila, which is identical model that Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) makes use of to poison Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) and his crew in Breaking Bad Season 4’s “Salud.”
Mike Buys A Acquainted Toy For His Granddaughter (Season 2, “Amarillo”)
Among the finest Breaking Bad callbacks in Better Call Saul are people who reply questions that no fan ever requested. For instance, did you ever surprise how Mike’s granddaughter Kaylee wound up with that wriggly pig toy that Mike (Jonathan Banks) makes use of as a distraction whereas coping with a would-be hitman in Breaking Bad Season 5’s “Madrigal”? In fact not. But it surely’s nonetheless hilarious that we get to see it activated for the primary time in Better Call Saul Season 2’s “Amarillo.”
Why Tuco Was In Jail (Season 2, “Gloves Off”)
In Breaking Bad, Raymond Cruz’s Tuco Salamanca is launched to the story as a result of his former cellmate, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), is a buddy of Jesse (Aaron Paul), however what was by no means established within the collection was the explanation why Tuco was in jail previous to his dealings with Heisenberg. In Season 2, that is addressed by way of a big plotline, because it’s revealed in “Gloves Off” that Tuco spends time in jail due to an assault towards a sure senior citizen/retired cop named Michael Ehrmantraut – the results of a setup orchestrated by Mike and Ignacio “Nacho” Varga (Michael Mando).
The Origin Of Saul’s “Gimmie A Greenback” Trick (Season 3, “Witness”)
One of many very first shady issues we ever see Saul Goodman do in Breaking Bad is have Walt and Jesse each give him a greenback – an act that enables him to function with them on a felony degree whereas sustaining legally binding attorney-client privilege. What we don’t know till Better Call Saul Season 3, nonetheless, is that the trick is one which Jimmy picks up from Kim. In “Witness” there’s a scene the place Kim has her boyfriend/future husband make the identical deal in order that they will have confidentiality… and as a bonus Easter egg, Jimmy is left in an identical place as Jesse within the second as a result of he doesn’t have any singles, solely massive payments.
Huell Doesn’t Do Tight Areas, However His Fingers Are Magic (Season 3, “Chicanery”)
When Huell Babineaux (Lavell Crawford) first arrives on the scene in Breaking Bad, his presence is supposed as pure intimidation, working as a bodyguard for Saul – however later within the collection it’s revealed that he has a selected talent: he’s an skilled pickpocket. He memorably lifts Jesse’s ricin cigarette in Season 4’s “Finish Occasions” after which some marijuana in Season 5’s “Confessions.” It’s a key piece of the franchise’s historical past – and in Better Call Saul Season Three it’s revealed that Jimmy first connected with Huell due to his magic fingers. Dr. Caldera (Joe DeRosa) connects the 2 males in order that Huell can plant a mobile phone battery on Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), forcing him to have a meltdown throughout a listening to.
Gus Goals Of A Tremendous Lab (Season 3, “Off Model”)
The vast majority of Better Call Saul Season Four options Gus Fring executing a development job that can ultimately change into Walter White’s tremendous lab, and whereas that’s a callback that may be a bit too broad to incorporate by itself on this checklist, we are going to spotlight the Season Three scene the place Gus visits the economic laundry, Lavanderia Brillante, for the primary time after which confirms to a ready Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser) that the placement is to his liking for his massive challenge.
Jimmy Makes Mates With A Acquainted Burglar (Season 4, “One thing Stunning”)
Jimmy McGill has a talent in the case of making pals in low locations, and whereas we nonetheless haven’t had the pleasure of assembly Danny, the “amenable” proprietor of the native laser tag enviornment who Saul often touts in Breaking Bad, we’ve realized by way of Better Call Saul how the titular lawyer winds up assembly Ira (Franc Ross) – the proprietor of the extermination firm Vamonos Pest. Lengthy earlier than tenting homes for covert meth labs, Ira met Jimmy as a part of a deal to steal a precious Hummel figurine, as depicted in Season 4’s “One thing Stunning.”
Gale Boetticher Sings A Music (Season 4, “One thing Stunning”)
The story of Gale Boetticher (David Costabile) is without doubt one of the sadder ones in Breaking Bad lore, ending when Jesse kills him on the finish of Season Three in order that Gus can’t kill Walter, however the silver lining is that his story can also be one crammed with many highlights. For instance, he is an excellent singer, as seen by way of his renditions of Peter Schilling’s “Main Tom (Coming Dwelling)” and “Crapa Pelada” by Quartetto Cetra, and Better Call Saul brings that again in Season 4’s “One thing Stunning” (the one episode with two entries on this checklist). The comical music “The Parts” by Tom Lehrer appears simply as difficult because the Italian “Crapa Pelada,” however Gale’s model is as soon as once more flawless and wonderful.
Gus Halts Hector’s Therapy (Season 4, “One thing Silly”)
When Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) exhibits up for the primary time in Better Call Saul (Season 2’s “Rebecca”) he seems in relative good well being, and isn’t the wheelchair-bound man with a bell that’s depicted within the majority of his Breaking Bad appearances. This immediately let audiences know that the present was going to depict his decline – however did anyone predict how influential Gus can be? Following Hector’s stroke within the Season Three finale, the Season Four premiere finds Gus hiring a Johns Hopkins specialist (Poorna Jagannathan) to heal him, after which “One thing Silly” drops the guillotine when he cuts off Hector’s therapy simply shortly after he begins demonstrating noticeable enchancment.
Lalo Lastly Arrives (Season 4, “Coushatta”)
We’ve lined a few solutions to questions we didn’t ask on this function, however now it’s time to debate a case the place Better Call Saul solutions a query that followers had been asking usually and repeatedly in the course of the present’s first few years. In Breaking Bad Season 2’s “Better Call Saul” (the episode the place the character debuts), Walt and Jesse put Saul at gunpoint whereas he kneels over a ditch, and one of many issues he says whereas panicked is, “Lalo didn’t ship you?” The unique collection by no means truly addressed the existence of Lalo after that, however Better Call Saul lastly did in Season 4’s “Coushatta.” It seems that “Lalo” is Eduardo “Lalo” Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and he’s brought on nothing however chaos since his arrival.
Krazy-Eight Will get His Nickname (Season 5, “50% Off”)
When Domingo Gallardo Molina a.ok.a. Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega) is launched within the Breaking Bad pilot, he looks like an excellent scary dude – however that’s made his evolution all through Better Call Saul that rather more attention-grabbing. He first seems within the Season 2 episode “Gloves Off,” and he’s portrayed as an underling sporting an worker polo from his father’s furnishings retailer. By Season 5 he begins rising within the ranks, and within the second episode, “50% Off,” he even will get his nickname courtesy of Lalo Salamanca throughout a poker recreation.
Krazy-8, Meet Hank And Gomie (Season 5, “The Man For This”)
Sticking with Krazy-Eight for a second, Better Call Saul additionally notably addresses what might be referred to as a dangling plot thread with the character from Breaking Bad: the truth that he labored as an informant for DEA Brokers Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Steven Gomez (Steven Michael Quezada). Better Call Saul lastly addresses the state of affairs in Season 5, and provides a twist in with the reveal that Gus Fring actively is aware of about every little thing Krazy-Eight is doing.
Dedicado A Max (Season 5, “Dedicado A Max”)
One of the vital surprising Breaking Bad deaths is featured in the course of the prolonged flashback sequence in Season 4’s “Hermanos” particularly when Hector Salamanca shoots Gus Fring’s enterprise associate Max Arciniega (James Martinez) within the head. It’s repeatedly made evident how traumatizing this was for Gus, maybe most notably by way of his work to maintain Hector in a crippled state after his stroke, however there’s additionally a wonderful second in Better Call Saul Season 5 when it’s revealed that Gus has funded a complete Mexican village and devoted the city sq. fountain to his deceased buddy – which is actually a a lot sweeter expression of reminiscence.
This checklist is 15 of our favourite Breaking Bad callbacks in Better Call Saul, however the actuality is that it represents solely a few quarter of all those we discovered rewatching the whole present. Is your #1 not featured right here? Inform us about it within the feedback part, and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for all our future protection of the Breaking Bad universe – together with updates on Better Call Saul Season 6.
