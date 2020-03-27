TV2 Orders Up ‘Denmark Stands Together’ in Response to Coronavirus Efforts

Danish broadcaster TV2 has commissioned Banijay-owned Nordisk Movie TV to produce morale-boosting leisure program “Denmark Stands Collectively” in response to the coronavirus disaster.

Set to air March 28, the present is hosted by Natasja Crone, Puk Elgård and Anders Breinholt and airs stay from two makeshift studios at Copenhagen’s well-known Tivoli Gardens theme park in the middle of the town.

With six ft between them, the hosts will inform the tales of well-known and unknown Danes who’re doing extraordinary issues to assist the nation.

The present may even function “at dwelling” performances from main Danish artists and video messages from self-isolating celebrities.

TV2 program director Lotte Lindegaard stated: “In current weeks, TV2’s focus and public service efforts have naturally been about delivering the Danes information and details about the rules we should observe. Now it should even be about saying thanks for being there when it actually counts – and for protecting your head up and standing collectively in these troublesome instances.”

The chief famous that though the nation can’t bodily collect, “we want one thing to convey us collectively.”

“It will be important that we forge a bond between ourselves at dwelling and the numerous who deserve nice thanks for his or her efforts after they look after the sick and the previous, after they assist the susceptible in on a regular basis life, or after they choose up our trash, full retailer jobs, and usually make society work,” stated Lindegaard.

Nordisk Movie TV additionally produces TV2’s every day present affairs present “Good Morning Denmark” and is supported on this system by producers from TV2 ECHO, in addition to TV2’s sports activities group.