tv Arrowverse: 8 Reasons To Be Excited About The New Seasons After DC FanDome

[Lois] does not actually compromise her sense of self or her objectives. One factor that I believe she butts up towards — and clearly Superman does, too — is being actually devoted to our careers and our jobs. We’re doing this for good and we consider in what we’re doing and Lois needs to alter the world with phrases and Superman does it along with his energy. Additionally, how a lot is that alienating our youngsters and the way good can you actually be at your job when you have two teenage boys who’re hormonal and every have very disparate wants?