tv Avatar: The Last Airbender Ending: How Everything Wrapped Up For Each Major Character

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired its last episode on July 19th, 2008, however the present’s since gotten its second wind when it got here again to Netflix earlier this 12 months. Outdated followers and new followers alike have been discussing it and its follow-up sequence, The Legend of Korra extensively, evaluating all the things from its characters to its settings. However one factor that also needs to get mentioned is the Avatar: The Last Airbender ending, as a result of significantly, it’s fairly excellent.
Everything acquired wrapped up properly within the four-part “Sozen’s Comet” story arc, and each main character acquired their probability to shine. Now, in contrast to most different sequence, Avatar: The Last Airbender really has comedian books that comply with the occasions of the sequence. However I’m (principally) solely going to focus on how issues ended for every character on the present itself. So, right here’s what occurred to all the foremost gamers. Oh, and naturally spoilers up forward.
Aang Defeated Hearth Lord Ozai
Aang is in for a world of damage when Hearth Lord Ozai knocks Aang round with the added energy of Sozen’s Comet. The Hearth Lord’s energy degree is thru the roof, and Aang protects himself in a defend of rock. However Ozai blasts the rock aside and almost knocks Aang unconscious. However that’s when all of the previous Avatars join with Aang, and push his energy degree over the sting. (It’s significantly like one thing out of Dragon Ball Z.)
Aang overwhelms the Hearth Lord, and has the prospect to kill him, however he doesn’t. As a substitute, he makes use of an historical method referred to as power bending, and steals the Hearth Lord’s bending away from him. With the conflict formally over, Aang and his mates go to Zuko’s coronation. Afterward, Aang will get a smooch from Katara (although Zutaro shippers suppose she ought to have reserved that kiss for Zuko as an alternative), and it’s just about the right ending for Aang.
Zuko Grew to become The New Hearth Lord
Of all of the characters on Avatar: The Last Airbender, Zuko has the largest character arc. He went from chasing the Avatar, to serving him tea. Within the last episode, Zuko already has sustained accidents from his battle along with his sister, Azula, however he will get healed by Katara. However after Aang defeats the Hearth Lord, that makes Zuko the following Hearth Lord since Ozai is his father. The following day, Zuko has a tough time placing on his new Hearth Lord duds due to all of his accidents. However then his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Mai, provides him a hand. She simply warns him that he higher not break up together with her once more, which is so Mai. Zuko addresses the folks and lets them know that there will probably be peace and prosperity sooner or later, which is true.
However there’s nonetheless some turmoil within the graphic novel that follows. so it’s not all sunshine and lollipops, nevertheless it’s getting there. Zuko additionally wonders the place his mom, Ursa, is, which units him up on one other journey you can study within the comics. That is cool, because the present didn’t actually get into that. As co-creator, Michael Dante DiMartino mentioned in an interview with Newsweek:
We did not have time to deal with it within the finale, and numerous viewers had been upset about that.
So in different phrases, learn the comics if you wish to discover out extra. The story of Zuko’s mom may be present in The Search.
Toph Saved The Day… Once more
Toph is pivotal within the last battle towards the Hearth Nation, and her being so badass is simply one of many many explanation why E book Three is my favourite in your complete sequence. Toph makes use of her new metalbending method to noticeably mess up the Hearth Nation airships, as she sends them crashing into one another. She fights alongside Sokka through the battle, however a Hearth Nation soldier knocks each of them off the airship. Oh no!
Fortunately, Sokka’s girlfriend, Suki, involves the rescue with one other airship. And whereas I mentioned I’d solely touch upon the episode and never the comics, I believe I’ll make only one exception with Toph. Within the comics, she begins her personal metalbending faculty, which finally leads the best way to the metalbending police pressure on The Legend of Korra, however I’ll speak extra about that sequence—and Toph’s function on it—one other day.
Katara Confirmed That She’s Superior To Azula
Katara by no means will get sufficient credit score for the way good she is as a bender. Not solely can she bloodbend throughout a full moon, however her therapeutic abilities are legit, too. She’s additionally harmful on the whole if her mates are at risk. Living proof is her battle with Azula, who up thus far was Workforce Avatar’s most formidable foe outdoors of the Hearth Lord. Within the last battle, Azula shoots lightning at Katara as a way to prohibit her from utilizing water. However as soon as Katara does discover a supply of water, it’s curtains for Azula, as Katara manages to make use of it to freeze each of them in ice, giving Katara an opportunity to lastly bind Azula, and besting her in battle.
She heals Zuko, and shares a kiss with Aang the following day, which results in an eventual relationship the place they go on to have three youngsters collectively—Bumi, Kya, and Tenzin. General, Katara proves that she had it in her all alongside to kick some critical ass. She simply wanted the explanation.
Sokka Confirmed That All He Actually Wanted Was A Sword And A Boomerang To Be Workforce Avatar’s MVP
Like Toph, Sokka is taking up the Hearth Nation airships. However right here’s the large distinction between Toph and Sokka… Sokka is NOT a bender. So no cool metalbending to take down his foes. Simply his brains, a sword, and a boomerang. That’s it. However after he and Toph get knocked off the airship, he tries to interrupt the autumn along with his sword, however he finally ends up breaking his leg as an alternative. Ouch!
However he’s clearly okay sufficient to crack jokes in regards to the defeated Hearth Lord as soon as he makes it out alive from the airship battle, calling him “The Loser Lord.” Good one, Sokka! He, together with Katara, additionally get to see their father, Hokoda, once more. It’s a extremely touching second, and if the live-action Netflix present ever does come out, I actually hope that it explores the connection between Sokka and his father, since I discover that familial dynamic actually fascinating.
Uncle Iroh Made Tea, Not Warfare
And at last, Uncle Iroh did his personal harm at Ba Sing Se as he helped struggle off the Hearth Nation with the Order of the White Lotus. Displaying off his six-pack and all the things, he fights with Bumi and Jeong Jeong to take down the Hearth Nation, the place Iroh even ignites the Hearth Nation flag, exhibiting that he has no extra love for them anymore.
Afterwards, he serves tea to Workforce Avatar as a result of he’s a chill man who would quite deliver folks collectively quite than maintain them aside, which is why he’s low-key some folks’s favourite character in your complete sequence.
And that’s all the foremost characters. However even the minor characters, like Bumi, Ty Lee, and Mai, additionally had fascinating conclusions, because the present made certain that everyone had closure. That is possible why Avatar: The Last Airbender has one of many best sequence finales ever. So why not watch it once more whereas it is nonetheless streaming on Netflix? Who is aware of when it’d go away a second time.
