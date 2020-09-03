tv Avatar: The Last Airbender Ending: How Everything Wrapped Up For Each Major Character

Uncle Iroh Made Tea, Not Warfare

And at last, Uncle Iroh did his personal harm at Ba Sing Se as he helped struggle off the Hearth Nation with the Order of the White Lotus. Displaying off his six-pack and all the things, he fights with Bumi and Jeong Jeong to take down the Hearth Nation, the place Iroh even ignites the Hearth Nation flag, exhibiting that he has no extra love for them anymore.

Afterwards, he serves tea to Workforce Avatar as a result of he’s a chill man who would quite deliver folks collectively quite than maintain them aside, which is why he’s low-key some folks’s favourite character in your complete sequence.