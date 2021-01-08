tv Avatar: The Last Airbender: Why It's Time To Give This Amazing Show A Chance

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.
Once I was a younger lady, solely watching cartoons earlier than the massive daddies of TV got here alongside like Recreation of Thrones or Breaking Unhealthy, there was one cartoon that I took without any consideration, up till very just lately, once I realized how improbable of a TV present it actually was. And that, my mates, is Avatar: The Last Airbender.
After all, it doesn’t disguise itself from kid-like moments, however when watching the present, viewers can be shocked on the quantity of depth and character that this supposed youngsters present has. The themes that revolve round it. The parallels it could actually draw. I do know that Legend of Korra, the sequel present that takes place method sooner or later, is perhaps a worthy successor, however nothing will ever beat the wonder that was the unique.
Avatar: The Last Airbender options Aang, a younger airbender who occurs to be the subsequent Avatar. For 100 years, he was trapped in an iceberg, solely to be woken up by two younger water tribe folks, Katara and Sokka. When he awakens, he finds out that the Fireplace Nation, led by Fireplace Lord Ozai, is making an attempt to take over the remainder of the nations, and it is as much as him, a younger boy, to save lots of the world.
It seems like an intense plot for only a kids’s present, which is why I’m right here at the moment, to speak about one of the best causes as to why it’s time so that you can give this supposed “youngsters” present, Avatar: The Last Airbender, an opportunity. No spoilers right here.
The Character Relationships Are Practical
Alright, I can’t be the one one in considering that almost all relationships in TV exhibits appear to maneuver super-fast, and typically, they only don’t make sense. I can consider a number of pairings in TV historical past that simply baffle me as to why they’re collectively, like Jackie and Fez from That 70’s Show.
However the relationships in Avatar: The Last Airbender are paced very evenly, they usually genuinely really feel like one is supposed to be with the opposite. Their similarities in character make them very appropriate {couples} -even those that don’t final that lengthy – and make you need to root for them.
It’s An Superior Motion-Journey Story
Most cartoons – no less than from my expertise – are by no means actually action-based. Most have points that may very well be solved within the ten or twenty minutes that they’re given, and that method, they’ll transfer onto the subsequent episode, like SpongeBob.
However oh no, not Avatar: The Last Airbender. This present has an overarching villain for 3 seasons – one that’s most actually scarier than any villain I’ve ever seen in films or TV – a set objective in thoughts, with new points arising each episode that appear to make issues even tougher and provides the group more difficult experiences. It raises the stakes for a cartoon and provides solution to a few of these most attention-grabbing tales ever instructed in TV historical past. The motion and the journey is superb for a sequence that’s purported to be meant for teenagers.
The Themes Are On Par With Exhibits Like Recreation Of Thrones And Breaking Unhealthy
Consider a few of the darkest themes you’ll be able to muster – loss of life, genocide, melancholy, nervousness, loneliness – Avatar covers all of that. And never simply as soon as, however a number of occasions all through the sequence via a number of totally different characters, how sure occasions of their lives have paved the best way and made them higher human beings, and the way they discovered to deal with trauma.
However the themes aren’t all about unhappy issues. Avatar: The Last Airbender additionally covers the worth of affection and friendship, of getting somebody by your facet, of studying out of your errors and turning into a greater particular person. It really covers all the bottom materials somebody might consider, and there’s really an element for everybody, it doesn’t matter what they’re doing via, to get pleasure from.
The Characters Are Properly-Rounded, Together with The Villains
I can’t consider a single second throughout this present the place I assumed “this particular person is simply too good” or “this particular person is simply too dangerous.” Each single character in Avatar: The Last Airbender has their second within the solar the place their story is defined and it exhibits why they’re the best way they’re – even the villain, who has an attention-grabbing backstory as Fireplace Lord.
The villains themselves are so nicely thought out and well-rounded, and nothing ever appears compelled, and the heroes aren’t all cookie-cutter variations of what a hero must be. All of them have points. And that’s what makes them so compelling to cheer for. Aang, Katara, Sokka – every of them have their very own issues, making them so attention-grabbing to observe develop and change into the younger women and men they’re close to the top of the sequence.
The Music Is Killer
There’s not a single fan that I’ve talked to the place they haven’t stated the music isn’t superb. There are tracks on this present that make you need to go to sleep as a result of they’re so peaceable and nearly lure you into a way of tranquility, however then there are different tracks – “The Last Agni Kai” – which can be simply completely gorgeous, and others – “Credit” – that make you need to bop your head and dance round.
Severely, should you watch Avatar: The Last Airbender for nothing else, watch it for the music. It’s so good.
The Animation Is Lovely
Contemplating Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered in 2005, most viewers weren’t anticipating lovely animation, however the artwork type is completely improbable. I liked seeing the breathtaking landscapes of the Water Nation, to the castles and household life-style of the Fireplace Nation, to the sprawling cityscape of Ba Sing Se. All the things is designed and animated so completely. And the bending itself is splendidly finished.
However not solely that, there are some tremendous humorous moments in animation as nicely. The facial expressions of sure characters, once they get indignant. It’s nearly a supply of comedic aid. They mix good animation with some superb units to a few of the most hilarious character moments of the sequence. Really, the fantastic thing about animation in a nutshell.
The World-Constructing Is Good
The extra I’ve examine Avatar: The Last Airbender, and seemed into the comics that come after, the extra I’ve come to comprehend how a lot element is in it. I’m not saying that it’s to the extent of say Recreation of Thrones, however the world-building in Avatar: The Last Airbender has a whole lot of historical past that’s spectacular for an animated present.
The tales of the previous Avatars are intriguing, the tales of the present leaders and the way they obtained there are attention-grabbing, and the traditions and existence of the 4 separate nations are so totally different and detailed that it makes you need to study extra about every certainly one of them. It’s really a fantastic parallel to the true world, and the way sure international locations have fully totally different cultures and tastes than the final – besides with element-bending powers thrown in there.
The Character Improvement Of Sure Characters Is God-Like
I’ll go down with this opinion till the day I die. The method we see these characters evolve in Avatar: The Last Airbender, in simply three seasons, is astounding. We see good guys flip to darker factors of their life, passive figures flip violent for the sake of their household, dangerous guys flip good to save lots of the world – we even develop slight compassion for a few of the villains. The evolution of their bending capability modifications as nicely, exhibiting how a lot can evolve inside a yr (sure, this complete sequence takes place over a yr).
There have been loads of character arcs in tv and film historical past, however I don’t suppose there’s been a present the place actually everybody has modified, both for higher or for worse. Avatar is that solely present the place everybody has had that second of change, that swap, and it’s superb to observe them develop from starting to finish.
Appa. Simply Appa.
As a result of who wouldn’t need to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender when this man is in it? He’s cute. Appa is a flying bison – which already sounds attention-grabbing in itself, however he’s Aang’s bonded bison that he picked when he was a younger boy, making a friendship between the 2 of them that’s not solely cute to observe however heartbreaking at occasions as nicely. I will not reveal any greater than that.
Severely, if you have not watched this present, give it a strive. The episodes aren’t too lengthy and the sequence is simply three seasons. Belief me. It is well worth the watch. It is proper up on Netflix. However for the love of God, do not watch the live-action model. Simply do not.
Add Comment