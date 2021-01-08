tv Bridgerton: 6 Major Questions We Hope Season 2 Will Answer

What’s Going To Occur To The Featherington Property?

One of many largest bombshells of the Bridgerton finale was the demise of Lord Featherington, who was apparently killed after his nasty playing habit goes sideways. Now given the shady nature of the patriarch and the character of sequence like these, we are able to’t make certain Featherington is 6 toes underneath till somebody digs a grave, however both approach it complicates issues for the Featherington household. Regardless of covers of Billie Eilish’s “Unhealthy Man,” Bridgerton very a lot operates on the pretenses of the time interval, and which means Woman Featherington can’t maintain the property alone.

Within the finale, Woman Featherington is handed a chunk of paper relating to who would inherit the property and her face expression made it clear that she was not elated by the brand new man of the home. This positively appears to allude to a significant plot level in Season 2 particularly since Penelope was found to be central to the storytelling of Bridgerton. We anticipate huge modifications for the Featherington Property, however simply what that will likely be is a stable query mark.