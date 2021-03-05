TVCO Sells Latvian-Finnish drama ‘The Pit’ to Germany’s Arsenal

Rome-based worldwide gross sales and manufacturing firm TVCO has bought Dace Pūce’s debut function “The Pit” to German unbiased distributor Arsenal Filmverleih.

The drama, staged by Latvia’s Marana Manufacturing and Finland’s Inland Movie Firm, relies on a collection of true tales printed by Jana Egle.

The plot follows a 10-year-old boy known as Markuss (Damirs Onackis), who should adapt to beginning a brand new life within the Latvian countryside together with his strict grandmother (Dace Eversa). After Emīlija (Luize Birkenberga), a neighbor’s daughter, makes some contemptuous remarks about Markuss’s lifeless father, he decides to trick her and makes her fall right into a pit. The merciless lesson has extreme repercussions all through the village and the one one who appears to perceive the kid and his fears is an outdated sailor who lives alone in a modest home.

Final yr, the title received the NDR movie prize on the Nordic Movie Days in Lübeck and took half within the Baltic Movie Competitors of the Tallinn Movie Competition.

Arsenal Filmverleih’s CEO Stefan Paul stated: “Arsenal Filmverleih is a long-time accomplice for Scandinavian movies, since we launched our huge Norwegian hit ‘Elling,’ which gained 700,000 admissions on the time. We’ve all the time supported the Nordic movie festivals organized in Hamburg and Lübeck and acquired a number of movies there.”

He added: “With ‘The Pit,’ we’re releasing the primary Latvian movie in Germany and we glance ahead to current it in autumn, when the coronavirus disaster will likely be over, hopefully. We’re aiming at a significant launch in about 30-35 places. Furthermore, we are going to strive to display it concurrently in Austria and the German a part of Switzerland.”