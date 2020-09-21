tv HBO's Lovecraft Nation: 6 Most WTF Moments From Episode 6

Depart a Remark
Main spoilers under for anybody who hasn’t but seen Lovecraft Nation’s newest episode.
To this point, every episode of HBO’s Lovecraft Nation has been an journey unto itself, from the literary monsters of the premiere to the haunted home horrors of “Holy Ghost” to the race-swapping madness of “Unusual Case.” That streak continued with “Meet Me in Daegu,” a war-torn flashback that lastly launched Jamie Chung’s Ji-Ah, whose earlier appearances fell exterior the bounds of actuality and correct context. Suffice to say it is apparent why Lovecraft Nation held again: Ji-Ah is a totally completely different type of fucked-up monster than what we have seen earlier than.
This episode additionally gave viewers a extra clear notion of what despatched Jonathan Majors’ Tic over the sting throughout his Korean Warfare stint. However as an alternative of rehashing the principle plot factors, let’s simply dive straight into the jaw-dropping lunacy that makes Lovecraft Nation probably the most unpredictable present on TV. (For anybody who missed my earlier options, take a look at the largest WTF moments from Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode four and Episode 5.)
The Trolley Tune
Given 1,000,000 possibilities to guess how Jamie Chung’s mysterious character can be launched in full, I’d by no means have landed on “brief musical dream sequence inside a movie show set to Judy Garland’s ‘The Trolley Tune’ from Meet Me in St. Louis.” In hindsight, it was a fairly good option to recommend the joyful humanity nonetheless embedded in Ji-Ah, regardless of the otherworldly creature additionally lurking inside. However within the second, it was yet one more approach Lovecraft Nation used music to subvert expectations in significant and head-scratching methods.
Furry Tentacle-Tail Intercourse Blood Explosion
Had one thing extra benign adopted Ji-Ah’s speed-dating expertise, that scene might need made it into this record. Nonetheless, it led instantly into what’s going to little question stay one in all Lovecraft Nation‘s Prime 3 WTF moments, with Ji-Ah going from attractive seductress to pure nightmare gasoline as a bunch of snakelike tendrils exited her physique and violently inserted themselves into her post-coital sufferer, performed by Heroes vet James Kyson. The entire thing was fascinatingly gross, and I am unable to fairly inform why, however probably the most disturbing aspect to me was how Ji-Ah mimicked the reminiscence of the dude’s celebratory yell proper as she turned him right into a blood bomb. I did not even suppose that was a factor that COULD hassle me, so thanks, Lovecraft Nation.
Ji-Ah’s Mythology
With Ji-Ah, Lovecraft Nation delivered its signature tackle the legendary creature generally known as the kumiho, which on this situation appears to be a shapeshifter who can supposedly obtain true humanity after seducing and sacrificing 100 males. The magical entity originated as a 1,000-year-old fox with 9 tails, with the latter idea surfacing in live-action as Ji-Ah’s toothy appendages. Not solely is Ji-Ah killing all these males, however she’s additionally ingesting all of their recollections (after which some), which turns into particularly vital as soon as it is revealed that she killed her father, who molested her when she was younger, Then that reveal is made all of the extra unnerving by her mother’s twisted funding in Ji-Ah’s gore-soaked mission. Might this storyline probably exist in another present past Lovecraft Nation?
Tic Shedding His Virginity To Ji-Ah
Word that the WTF-ness right here is under no circumstances tied to Tic being a virgin within the first place, since that is completely pure. Moderately, it is tied to that second taking place in any respect, contemplating Ji-Ah’s ostensible hatred for Tic to start with over her finest buddy’s demise. It did appear apparent that they might find yourself changing into an merchandise, irrespective of how momentary the connection, nevertheless it’s nonetheless a weird-as-all-the-fucks coupling to say the least. (Good on Uncle George for establishing that film screening, although.) Trying again, it actually provides a brand new layer to Leti dropping her virginity to Tic just a few episodes again, in addition to Tic’s unease relating to sure sexual references earlier within the season.
The Tails Seeing Tic’s Future
After all this second was going to occur finally. You possibly can’t simply set all these WTF dominoes up to not have them come crashing down accordingly. However whereas it was apparent Tic would survive his introduction to Ji-Ah’s tails, I did not foresee their prophetic talents, which revealed to Ji-Ah the mysterious approach that Tic will die. Ji-Ah did attempt to thwart the omen by telling him to not go dwelling, however Tic wasn’t precisely in probably the most keen state to take recommendation from anybody who simply had tails protruding of their eye sockets. (Good on each of them for these instincts, I suppose.) Nonetheless, that second offered context for the unsettling approach Episode 5 ended, with Tic calling Ji-Ah and asking how she knew concerning the “D-I-E” message he’d discovered. As nicely, now we all know why the all-red Ji-Ah appeared in Tic’s series-opening dream sequence.
That Ending
For one, it was surprising to see Ji-Ah’s mom lovingly embrace her after Tic’s befuddled exit, and it was much more shocking that she took Ji-Ah again to the mudang (shaman) who may truly present solutions for this supernatural state of affairs. Not that they had been notably encouraging solutions. After locking eyes with a brilliantly red-hued fox, Ji-Ah was instructed as soon as once more that her mortal wishes do not imply something, after which the mudang provided this ominous warning:
You haven’t even turn out to be one with the darkness but. You will notice numerous deaths earlier than your journey is finished.
I am undecided why I anticipated this episode to be a one-and-done installment for Jamie Chung’s Ji-Ah, nevertheless it appears apparent now that my assumption was extraordinarily fallacious. So what’s going to Ji-Ah’s life be like between the top of Episode 6 and the purpose when Tic calls her? Hopefully we’ll discover out much more in Episode 7 and past. And if all of it occurs with out seeing any extra fuzzy tails squeezing out of anybody’s ear canals and nostrils, that will be fairly cool.
Lovecraft Nation airs each Sunday night time on HBO. Whereas ready to see what new WTF moments await us subsequent week, head to our Fall TV 2020 premiere schedule to see what different new and returning reveals are popping up quickly.
