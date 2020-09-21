tv HBO's Lovecraft Nation: 6 Most WTF Moments From Episode 6

Main spoilers under for anybody who hasn’t but seen Lovecraft Nation’s newest episode.

To this point, every episode of HBO’s Lovecraft Nation has been an journey unto itself, from the literary monsters of the premiere to the haunted home horrors of “Holy Ghost” to the race-swapping madness of “Unusual Case.” That streak continued with “Meet Me in Daegu,” a war-torn flashback that lastly launched Jamie Chung’s Ji-Ah, whose earlier appearances fell exterior the bounds of actuality and correct context. Suffice to say it is apparent why Lovecraft Nation held again: Ji-Ah is a totally completely different type of fucked-up monster than what we have seen earlier than.