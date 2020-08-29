tv HBO's The Vow: 6 Things To Know About NXIVM, The Subject Of The New Docuseries

NXIVM Was Accused Of Operating A Multi-Degree Advertising Scheme in New York In 2011

Because the years went on, NXIVM and its religious chief, Keith Raniere, gained much more consideration from detractors, who accused “Vanguard” of working a enterprise mannequin that might be categorised as a multilevel advertising scheme.

A 2011 article within the Albany Instances Union detailed a bitter courtroom battle between attorneys representing former members and one put accountable for NXIVM’s authorized affairs, which included the breaking down of various notes detailing numerous charts and diagrams exhibiting the varied ranges and charges of the group. One of many main parts of the argument (and one which exhibits up within the HBO sequence) is using totally different coloured sashes and stripes which might be earned by climbing the ranks of the group by doing issues like paying for programs, getting new members to hitch, and different metrics.