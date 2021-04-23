tvN Apologizes For Airing “Mouse” Later Than Scheduled

tvN has formally apologized for not airing “Mouse” according to schedule.

On April 22, the latest episode of the popular drama began airing at approximately 10:50 p.m. KST, 20 minutes later than its scheduled air time at 10:30 p.m. KST.

The next morning, tvN explained in an official statement, “Post-production on Episode 15 of ‘Mouse’ ran late, so the start of the broadcast ended up being later than scheduled. We sincerely apologize for inconveniencing viewers. We will do our utmost to create a good drama up until the last episode.”

During the unexpected delay before tvN’s broadcast of “Mouse,” an onscreen message informed viewers, “The broadcast has been delayed due to issues within the broadcast network. ‘Mouse’ will begin airing momentarily. We apologize for the inconvenience to viewers. We ask for your understanding.”

“Mouse” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch “Mouse” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)