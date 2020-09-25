tvN Fantasy Drama Unveils Striking Character Posters Of Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum

Upcoming tvN drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” has revealed new posters of their major forged!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah who is set to hunt him down.

On September 24, tvN launched character posters of Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum. Lee Dong Wook performs Yi Yeon, Jo Bo Ah performs Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born to 1 human mum or dad and one gumiho mum or dad.

Lee Dong Wook’s charismatic poster reads, “Inform this to that human over there. ‘If you possibly can catch me, attempt.’”

Together with her highly effective gaze, Jo Bo Ah reveals off her character’s fiery competitiveness. Her poster caption says, “‘The man’ I’ve wished to catch like loopy has appeared.”

In his poster, Kim Bum has a playful expression however a chilly look in his eyes. The poster reads, “Didn’t you miss me?”

The producer shared, “The character posters of gumiho Yi Yeon, human Nam Ji Ah, and half-human, half-gumiho Yi Rang seize every of their signatures. This was produced with the intention of signalling the beginning of a fantasy the world has by no means seen earlier than. Please stay up for the intense fantasy, motion, and romance drama ‘Story of the 9 Tailed,’ the place the explosive appearing of Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum will make you neglect about actuality.”

tvN’s “Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

