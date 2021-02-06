tvN Shares Their Drama Lineup Plans For 2021

tvN has revealed their broadcast plans for dramas in 2021, which features a lineup of various genres and star-studded casts.

Scheduled for February and March are “L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” “Mouse” and “Vincenzo.”

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting,” a high-spectacle motion chase thriller, premiered on February 1 and stars Kim Rae Received as a person being hunted for his particular skills and Lee Da Hee as a violent crimes detective who’s the one one who remembers him. It’s being directed by Kim Hong Solar (“Voice,” “The Visitor”) and written by Chun Sung Il (“My Girlfriend Is An Agent,” “The Pirates“).

“Vincenzo” is without doubt one of the most anticipated initiatives of the primary half of 2021, scheduled to premiere on February 20. Tune Joong Ki stars as an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere who returns to South Korea on account of conflicts inside his group. He groups up with Jeon Yeo Bin, 2PM’s Taecyeon, and Yoo Jae Myung to go in opposition to a solid of villains that features Jo Han Chul, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon. It’s being directed by Kim Hee Received (“The Topped Clown,” “Cash Flower“) and written by Park Jae Bum (“The Fiery Priest,” “Good Supervisor,” “Good Physician,” “God’s Quiz“).

Premiering on March 3 is “Mouse,” starring Lee Seung Gi as an upright however harmless younger police officer and Lee Hee Joon as a lawless detective who lives for his revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his mother and father as a baby. The 2 of them go on the monitor of a predator who’s within the prime 1 % of psychopaths. This shall be Lee Seung Gi’s first drama in two years, and the actor described it “as an unbelievable problem [for him] as an actor.”

There are additionally dramas scheduled to air within the first half of 2021 with out particular premiere dates.

This consists of the second season of the favored drama “Hospital Playlist,” starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do as 5 longtime associates who work at a hospital collectively. All 5 actors are scheduled to return for the second season.

One other drama is “Navillera,” starring Park In Hwan, Tune Kang, Na Moon Hee, and Hong Seung Hee, and primarily based on the webtoon of the identical identify. “Navillera” is a couple of man named Duk Chool who begins to study ballet on the age of 70, and a ballerino named Chae Rok who finds himself dropping route within the face of his dream at age 23.

Additionally primarily based on a preferred webtoon is “Horrifying Cohabitation,” a fantasy romantic comedy a couple of male gumiho who’s 999 years outdated and a feminine faculty pupil who was born in 1999. It stars Jang Ki Yong, Woman’s Day’s Hyeri, Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, and Bae In Hyuk.

“Doom at Your Service” stars Park Bo Younger, Search engine optimisation In Guk, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kang Tae Oh, and Shin Do Hyun. It’s a fantasy romance a couple of man often called “doom” who causes every thing he touches to fade and a lady who places her life on the road to keep away from her destiny. It’s being written by Im Me-ari (“Magnificence Inside“) and directed by Kwon Younger Il (“My Unfamiliar Household“).

Lee Bo Younger and Kim Search engine optimisation Hyung are set to guide “Mine,” a drama about robust girls who got down to escape the world’s judgment and discover their true selves. It’s being written by Baek Mi Kyung (“The Girl in Dignity,” “Robust Girl Do Bong Quickly“) and directed by Lee Na Jung (“Love Alarm,” “Struggle For My Means“). It additionally stars VIXX’s N.

There are additionally a number of extremely anticipated initiatives scheduled for the second half of 2021.

This consists of “You Are My Spring,” which stars Search engine optimisation Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Nam Gyu Ri. Described as a “therapeutic romance” drama, it will likely be concerning the tales of people that stay in a constructing the place a homicide case beforehand happened and who go about their grownup lives with their seven-year-old selves of their hearts. It’s being written by Lee Mi Na, who wrote the drama “Bubblegum” and in addition the “Goblin” OST “I Will Go to You Just like the First Snow,” and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (“The King: Everlasting Monarch,” “Search: WWW“).

Ji Sung will make his return to dramas in “Satan Choose,” which additionally stars Kim Min Jung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and Park Gyu Younger. It places a singular spin on authorized dramas by turning the courtroom right into a stay present with a purpose to share a brand new message about justice. It’s being written by Moon Yoo Suk, a former choose who wrote “Miss Hammurabi,” and directed by Choi Jung Kyu (“Youngsters of No one“).

Many individuals are wanting ahead to “Mount Jiri,” which is being written by star screenwriter Kim Eun Hee (Netflix’s “Kingdom” sequence, “Sign“). It additionally stars Joo Ji Hoon and Jun Ji Hyun, and shall be Jun Ji Hyun’s first drama since 2016’s “The Legend of the Blue Sea” (aside from a quick look in “Kingdom”).

Kim Je Hyun, the director of CJ ENM’s IP (mental property) Division, said, “Simply as we led the Okay-drama growth final yr, tvN plans to construct an thrilling lineup that may meet the expectations of drama followers each in Korea and worldwide. Our goal ranges from clear style productions to blockbusters that may enchantment to most of the people, in addition to new challenges in content material and format. We’ll unfold out our broadcast schedule over the week with a purpose to fulfill the assorted expectations of the viewers.”

Which drama are you wanting ahead to essentially the most in 2021?

