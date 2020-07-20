tvN Variety Show “Summer time Trip” Responds To Controversy Over Japanese-Style Home And Similarity To Video Game

The producers of “Summer time Trip” just lately responded to viewer suggestions concerning the structure of the home the place the present is filmed and potential plagiarism of a online game.

On July 17, tvN’s new selection present that includes Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik made its premiere. This system is produced by PD (producing director) Na Younger Suk and is a “dwelling trip” actuality present about adults who get pleasure from an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place in an effort to heal their drained minds and our bodies. These adults, who can come both alone or with associates, will seek for a brand new “on a regular basis life” distant from busy and chaotic metropolis life.

Since its premiere, viewers have expressed considerations concerning the trip dwelling being just like the normal Japanese-style dwelling with its attic, sliding doorways, and the fashion of its ceilings. The considerations are associated to the truth that Korea was made Japan’s imperial colony from 1910 to 1945. Additional points resembling Japan’s use of Koreans as pressured laborers and “consolation ladies” (sexual slaves) throughout World Struggle II are sometimes the cause behind modern-day unfavorable sentiments about Japan in Korea.

Some viewers additionally questioned the present’s similarities to the Japanese PlayStation recreation “My Summer time Trip.”

tvN’s full assertion reads as follows:

Hiya. That is the manufacturing group of ‘Summer time Trip.’ First off, we wish to apologize to those that skilled discomfort whereas watching. We are going to clarify the filming set. Forward of filming ‘Summer time Trip,’ we discovered a fairly village that was good sufficient to stay in for one month, and we positioned the oldest home within the neighborhood. With its attic and three yards, we thought it will be appropriate to showcase our forged in a wide range of conditions. Since it’s an outdated home constructed within the 1950s, whereas making ready for this system, we saved the inspiration of the unique home and solely modified the colour of the roof and cleaned up the outside. We thought that the three yards exterior match our plans for a home-vacation actuality present that displays the present actuality wherein we’re spending extra time at dwelling. We didn’t suppose a lot about the home or its inside as a result of we didn’t suppose it was essential, and we really feel apologetic for not having rigorously thought-about any potential discomfort our viewers may need felt. We additionally apologize for inflicting an inconvenience to the aged couple that owns the home. After humbly accepting the suggestions from our viewers, we’re redoing the doorways and home windows of the home in an effort to reduce viewer discomfort earlier than we transfer into our second filming. We are going to work exhausting to make a greater impression sooner or later. Lastly, concerning suggestions about similarities to a sure recreation, we wish to let you realize that we have no idea the sport and didn’t reference or have it in thoughts in any respect.”

tvN’s “Summer time Trip” airs each Friday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

