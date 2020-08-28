tv Netflix's The Haunting Of Bly Manor: An Updated Cast List

Kate Siegel

Now, onto some thriller roles performed by acquainted faces! Kate Siegel performed the grownup Theo Crain on The Haunting of Hill Home, and he or she has been slated to look in The Haunting of Bly Manor since all the way in which again in August 2019. That mentioned, particulars stay scarce about what precisely she’ll be doing on the present, and there is actually nothing to go on however the assure that she’ll seem. Will her character have a tie to Flip of the Screw, or one other Henry James work? Will her character be completely authentic? Will she in some way play Theo Crain once more and tie Hill Home and Bly Manor into one universe?