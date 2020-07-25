tvN’s “Summer season Trip” Shares Changes Made To The House After Viewers’ Concerns

tvN’s new selection present “Summer season Trip” has shared an replace on the home by which the present is filmed.

“Summer season Trip” is a brand new selection present from PD (producing director) Na Younger Suk. It’s a “dwelling trip” actuality present about adults who get pleasure from an on a regular basis trip in an unfamiliar place to heal their drained minds and our bodies. That includes Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik, the present made its premiere on July 17.

After the premiere, nevertheless, viewers expressed considerations in regards to the trip dwelling being much like the standard Japanese-style dwelling with its attic, sliding doorways, and the fashion of its ceilings. The considerations are associated to the truth that Korea was made Japan’s imperial colony from 1910 to 1945. To modern-day Koreans, the colonial interval is related to harsh bans on Korean tradition and language, in addition to the usage of Koreans as pressured laborers and “consolation girls” (sexual slaves) in World Battle II, contributing to modern-day unfavourable sentiments towards Japan.

Colonial structure additionally stays some extent of competition in South Korea, exemplified by the Authorities-Basic Constructing. This was the seat of presidency for the Japanese colonial regime and a supply of deep resentment amongst Koreans because it was intentionally constructed on the grounds of the Gyeongbok Palace, the principle royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty. After the constructing was torn down in 1996, the palace was restored.

Following viewers’ considerations, the tvN manufacturing employees pledged to alter the home windows and doorways of the home.

On July 24, they shared an replace of the home on Instagram. Within the caption, they wrote, “Whats up, that is the manufacturing employees of ‘Summer season Trip.’ We’re grateful for the suggestions from the viewers, and with a humble thoughts, we now have modified the outside of the home. We’ve got to make use of the footage we now have till episode three, so we can present the brand new home on broadcast round episode 4. We will even work arduous to edit the footage in episodes two and three to attenuate discomfort. As soon as once more, we apologize for the problem and we will likely be extra cautious in future.”

The new photograph exhibits that the home’s roof has been repainted purple and that the sliding wood doorways and home windows have been changed with extra fashionable frames.

“Summer season Trip” airs on Fridays at 9:10 p.m. KST.

