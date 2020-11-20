tv Ozark: 6 Questions We Hope Season 4 Will Answer

Depart a Remark
Ozark is coming to an finish with Season 4, and as followers watch for updates, they’ve a whole lot of inquiries to kind via within the meantime. In the event you thought final season left quite a lot of unanswered questions on the desk, then buckle up for what Season 4 has in retailer for you. There’s fairly a bit left for followers to contemplate as all of us put together to attend.
One query followers already know the reply to is what number of episodes there can be in Season 4. When Netflix broke the bitter information that Ozark can be ending, it tried to promote followers on the candy silver lining of the ultimate season being super-sized. Season 4 will accordingly be comprised of 14 episodes cut up in half and launched over two durations. What will we not know? It’s time to dig into it!
Be Warned: Ozark spoilers for Season 3 are mentioned under.
What Will Occur To Marty And Wendy?
That’s the million-dollar query. For the Byrdes (and several other others), it would all come right down to Season 4. Ozark’s showrunner has teased a “reckoning” for Marty and Wendy, whereby viewers will be taught what the couple has in thoughts for his or her endgame. Apparently, it goes past the bounds of survival.
Ozark has witnessed the Byrdes battle over their future as Marty labored to take away themselves from Navarro’s grip, whereas Wendy’s choices put them additional in it. If their endgame is to get out of their lifetime of crime, they might want to work additional time at it in Season 4. They received themselves on this mess. Solely the Byrdes can get themselves out of it.
Can Marty And Wendy’s Marriage Survive?
If there may be one factor that Ozark proved final season, it’s that regardless of the botched marriage counseling, vicious fights, extramarital intrigues, and power-grabs, Wendy and Marty actually do love one another. At the very least, that was my takeaway. They don’t seem to be Final Man Standing’s Mike and Vanessa Baxter, however on the finish of the day, they’ve one another’s backs.
If Marty and Wendy have discovered something from final season, it needs to be they’re stronger collectively than aside. They want one another, and their youngsters want them that manner too. Marty was there for Wendy when she made the hardest choice possible the place her brother was involved. Hopefully, they will preserve that unity moving into Season 4.
Who Did Jonah Shoot?
In one in all Ozark’s remaining scenes final season, a mournful Jonah was taking a look at his uncle’s ashes, sobbing. Then his demeanor abruptly modified, and he fired a gunshot via the sliding glass doorways to the again yard utilizing a shotgun. Viewers noticed the gaping gap within the glass doorways and nothing else.
In my thoughts, there are two prospects. Jonah, livid at his mother for her betrayal of Ben, may have simply shot the glass out in an outburst over his mom’s motion. Thus, that means nobody was in his line of fireside. Or he may have shot an unseen intruder. Both situation is feasible, and I’m torn on how Season 4 will deal with it.
Is Helen’s Daughter In Hazard?
If Ben needed to die to maintain issues a secret, then Helen’s daughter is in equally scorching water heading into Season 4. Keep in mind, Ben blew Helen’s cowl with Erin, revealing that Helen was a lawyer for the cartel. If Navarro learns about that, Erin may very well be within the hazard that Helen discovered herself in.
When Helen headed right down to Navarro’s, she thought she had the higher hand over the Byrdes on the favored sequence. Earlier than she knew what occurred, Helen received gunned down, as a shell-shocked Marty and Wendy have been then introduced into Navarro’s embrace. The cartel boss had made his alternative — the Byrdes over Helen. Will Navarro proceed closing ranks? It’s a unhappy query.
Will Ruth Re-Suppose Her New Allegiance?
In case you are ready on Darlene Snell to get her comeuppance for the entire murders she has dedicated beginning again in Season 1, assume once more. When Ozark left off, Darlene had teamed up with one of many present’s strongest gamers – Ruth. Might the tough-as-nails character quickly remorse her new alliance?
Darlene did an enormous factor for Ruth in getting justice for her, taking pictures Frank Jr. for the horrific beating he perpetrated towards Ruth. An absence of reprisal is the very purpose that Ruth left the Byrdes’ make use of. That is Darlene we’re speaking about, although, and I don’t see anybody aligning together with her and residing to applaud their life-choice. That’s simply me, although.
Was Wendy’s Dream Prophetic?
It was the second no fan of Ozark will quickly overlook. In one in all final season’s most gorgeous moments, Wendy or Marty (it’s unclear which), dreamed that she took out a gun and shot Marty. An REO Speedwagon tune was taking part in on the time, so you might be forgiven should you keep in mind that greater than the rest.
The query is that if this dream holds prophetic that means for Season 4? Translation: Will Marty be a part of the victims of Ozark seasons previous? Or is that this dream simply an allegory of types for Wendy and Marty’s harmful marriage? Does it maintain a deeper that means? No matter situation you imagine, it isn’t good.
There’s something about Season 4 we do know for sure, although, whether or not or not Wendy’s seemingly deceased brother, Ben, can be again from the lifeless in Season 4. It’s a in style fan principle that CinemaBlend’s Mick Joest even postulated at one level, and I personally subscribed to it. Ultimately, although, Ozark’s showrunner Chris Mundy struck down the likelihood throughout 2020’s PaleyFest LA, saying (by way of Bleeding Cool):
I like the truth that folks love the character sufficient to provide you with that principle. I want it have been true, nevertheless it ain’t true.
To be truthful, Laura Linney adopted up with a Recreation of Thrones comparability, i.e., Jon Snow, who Equipment Harington and the showrunners all vehemently swore was lifeless. These denials turned out to be an act of subterfuge to cowl for Jon in the end coming again to life. No such sorcery may save Ben. So, followers of the crime drama should maintain out hope that Ozark’s showrunner is just protecting for a Season 4 spoiler.
As for what lies forward, it’s anybody’s guess at this level. Ozark Season 4 will arrive after 2020’s Netflix premieres are accomplished rolling out on the streamer. Optimistically talking, the primary half of Season 4 may arrive sooner or later in 2021 after subsequent yr’s winter/spring schedule finishes airing.
