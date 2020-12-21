tv She-Hulk: 8 Marvel Characters Who Should Appear On The Disney+ Show

Established as a scientist and professor at Culver College, Higher was not too long ago revealed to have been a casualty for Thanos’ Snap, although which means she was introduced again, because of her ex, 5 years later. If Betty returns, she may nonetheless be a scientist, however perhaps she could possibly be repurposed (like her father) to raised match into the narrative. For example, she may have develop into a metahuman advocate, having been fueled by her father’s years-long hunt for Banner and his current anti-hero laws. This might make her a key ally to Jennifer Walters and convey her again into the motion in a novel method. Plus, an look from her may additionally result in a reunion (and potential reconciliation) between her and the returning Banner.