tv She-Hulk: What You Need To Know About Tatiana Maslany's MCU Character

She-Hulk Has At Least One Superpower Hulk Does Not Have

Regardless of their physiological similarities, a full break-down of every Hulks’ respective superpowers would reveal Bruce Banner’s alter ego because the one who possess the bigger arsenal of particular skills, however there’s one particularly distinctive energy that solely She-Hulk possesses between the 2. After receiving coaching from an egg-headed alien race referred to as the Ovoids, Jennifer Walters can, in probably the most primary phrases, swap our bodies with one other particular person, however it solely works that method particularly if the switch is consensual.

In any other case, the ability (which is She-Hulk hardly ever makes use of, anyway) might be in comparison with the Skrulls’ shapeshifting potential by the way it permits her tackle sure bodily traits of a selected particular person, however with out reaching an similar resemblance.