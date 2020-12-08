tv Superstore: The 8 Greatest Amy And Jonah Moments So Far

Jonah Decides To Transfer To California To Be With Amy

When Amy first tells Jonah that she received a brand new job with Zephra, the company that owns Cloud 9, he wasn’t too thrilled about it as a result of he thought she was promoting out. Nonetheless, he shortly realized his error in judgement and supported her in taking the job. In the meantime, Amy was shocked (and touched) that he would transfer all the best way to California together with her and the second ends with some flirting, a delicate kiss, and the hope that issues could be okay with them. It was additionally a young second between them that had largely gone lacking in Superstore Season 5.