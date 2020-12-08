tv Superstore: The 8 Greatest Amy And Jonah Moments So Far

General News

Superstore: The 8 Greatest Amy And Jonah Moments So Far

December 8, 2020
America Ferrera introduced that she was leaving Superstore after Season 5 again in February. Nonetheless, the worldwide pandemic received in the best way of these plans and the actress wound up coming again for 2 extra episodes in Season 6 earlier than saying goodbye to viewers and to Ben Feldman’s Jonah. It was a tragic approach to go, however that does not imply that the pair hasn’t had their justifiable share of incredible moments, together with that one time they unintentionally filmed a intercourse tape.

Over the course of the present, Amy and Jonah have had a number of false begins, however they finally get it collectively on the very finish of Superstore Season 3. Whereas America Ferrera’s departure broke up the onscreen pairing, the information of cancellation was additionally disappointing and had me nostalgic for Amy and Jonah’s previous relationship moments. With the sequence ending after its sixth season, here’s a look again at Amy and Jonah’s eight biggest moments (unranked).

superstore amy jonah season 1 stars

Jonah Recreates The Night time Sky For Amy

Jonah instantly fashioned a reference to Amy on his first day at Cloud 9. Regardless of getting off on the flawed foot, Amy revealed to Jonah that she’d been working on the retail retailer for therefore lengthy that on daily basis had change into precisely just like the day earlier than. There have been no extra surprises, no extra moments of magnificence amid the monotony. Nonetheless, Jonah made positive that Amy’s day wasn’t like earlier than, and he recreated the evening sky utilizing glow stars. Suffice it to say that it took Amy’s breath away.

amy jonah superstore sexy season 2

Jonah Tells Amy She’s Horny Throughout Cheyenne’s Marriage ceremony

Jonah has at all times been supportive of Amy, even after they have been simply associates. Amy struggled to make issues proper with Adam for a few seasons, however the penultimate episode of Season 2 noticed her in a weak state and he or she admitted that her marriage was just about over to Jonah. To make her really feel higher, he lists all of the traits he loves about her and calls her attractive. In fact, he was drunk on the time, however the revelation was real and subtly took their relationship a step additional.

superstore amy jonah season 2 tornado kiss

Amy And Jonah Share Their First Kiss Throughout A Twister

Amy and Jonah’s romantic relationship was undoubtedly in slow-burn, will they/received’t they territory all through the primary two seasons. Nonetheless, their flirtation and emotions for one another got here to a head in Superstore’s Season 2 finale. When a twister hit Cloud 9, Amy and Jonah took shelter collectively. In a spur of the second, Amy kissed Jonah believing they have been about to die and the construct as much as it was crammed with chemistry and two seasons’ value of sexual pressure.

amy jonah golfing season 3

Amy and Jonah Have fun Amy Asking For A Increase

Superstore Season 3 was a little bit of a bummer in that Amy and Jonah’s relationship was on pause after that large twister kiss. Amy nonetheless had some issues to type by means of and Jonah had moved on (I exploit “moved on” loosely) to Kelly. Nonetheless, when Amy requested for a increase and was shut down, Jonah satisfied her she ought to go for it. Suffice it to say that it doesn’t go nicely (Amy runs the district supervisor over with a golf cart), however it does result in an ideal second that entails enjoying some romantic golf collectively, laughing, and flirting with their eyes over some drinks.

amy jonah season 3 kiss

Amy Kisses Jonah After Discovering Out She’s Pregnant

Amy and Jonah’s highway to a contented ending was crammed with some pace bumps. One of many greatest occurred in Season 3 after Amy discovers she’s pregnant after a one-night stand together with her ex Adam. Realizing that she’s received nothing left to lose, she kisses Jonah (to his shock) earlier than leaving work and he shortly reciprocates. Nonetheless, the second is difficult additional when she tells him the information and leaves him speechless.

amy jonah season 3 town hall sex scene

Amy And Jonah Have Intercourse On Digital camera

This has received to be probably the most iconic scenes in Season 3 of Superstore, if not the entire present. Jonah is mad that Amy kissed him proper earlier than dropping the being pregnant information and he or she tries to speak to him about it a number of occasions afterward. Every little thing involves a head after they lastly argue about what all of it means and Jonah kisses Amy once more. They’re about to have intercourse, however what they do not notice is the cameras arrange for the shop’s city hall-style assembly have been nonetheless on and everybody noticed them do it. Whoops!

amy jonah valentine's day I love you

Amy And Jonah Say I Love You For The First Time

Superstore’s fourth season lastly noticed Amy and Jonah enter right into a relationship and it was stunning contemplating how lengthy it took them to get there. They have been transferring at a gentle tempo when Valentine’s Day rolled round. After they get right into a heated argument, Amy is the primary to shout that she loves Jonah and he returns the sentiment (and the shouting) in form. Regardless of the setting, it was an ideal second for them as a pair.

amy jonah season 5 california

Jonah Decides To Transfer To California To Be With Amy

When Amy first tells Jonah that she received a brand new job with Zephra, the company that owns Cloud 9, he wasn’t too thrilled about it as a result of he thought she was promoting out. Nonetheless, he shortly realized his error in judgement and supported her in taking the job. In the meantime, Amy was shocked (and touched) that he would transfer all the best way to California together with her and the second ends with some flirting, a delicate kiss, and the hope that issues could be okay with them. It was additionally a young second between them that had largely gone lacking in Superstore Season 5.

In fact, we all know that Amy and Jonah find yourself breaking apart early on in Season 6, however it was good to assume that their relationship would survive Amy’s new job and transfer for some time there. With Season 6 being Superstore’s final, I’ve hope that the lovebirds will get again collectively earlier than all is alleged and carried out.

New episodes of Superstore Season 6 will return on Thursday, January 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. For extra on what to observe over the subsequent few months, you should definitely take a look at our 2021 winter and spring TV premiere schedule.


