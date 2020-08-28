tv What's Going On With The Lost Boys TV Show

There was discuss of a TV adaptation of the 1980s teen vampire basic The Lost Boys for about so long as anybody can keep in mind, and precise plans for one since not less than 2016. All these years later, nevertheless, followers of the moody horror flick are nonetheless anxiously awaiting the arrival of The Lost Boys TV present, with little to nothing to indicate for it. Properly, it isn’t just like the challenge was introduced 4 years in the past and misplaced within the shuffle. In reality, the present has been a piece in progress (with two pilots and a number of rewrites) over the previous 4 years and there is a likelihood that the reboot collection and its iconic characters may lastly see the sunshine of day sooner or later.