tv What's Going On With The Lost Boys TV Show

Go away a Remark
There was discuss of a TV adaptation of the 1980s teen vampire basic The Lost Boys for about so long as anybody can keep in mind, and precise plans for one since not less than 2016. All these years later, nevertheless, followers of the moody horror flick are nonetheless anxiously awaiting the arrival of The Lost Boys TV present, with little to nothing to indicate for it. Properly, it isn’t just like the challenge was introduced 4 years in the past and misplaced within the shuffle. In reality, the present has been a piece in progress (with two pilots and a number of rewrites) over the previous 4 years and there is a likelihood that the reboot collection and its iconic characters may lastly see the sunshine of day sooner or later.
The Standing Of The Lost Boys TV Show
Every thing appeared to be on the up and up for The Lost Boys tv adaptation within the first three months of 2020 — Rob Thomas (creator of Veronica Mars, iZombie, and Social gathering Down), who had been spearheading the challenge since 2016, had a brand new solid, a revamped script, and was gearing as much as shoot a second pilot for The CW (extra on that later) when the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to productions world wide. As soon as that occurred, the community determined to cross on the pilot for now however that did not imply it was the tip, as CW president Mark Pedowitz mentioned in a Might 2020 press name (through Deadline):
Lost Boys is a ardour of mine personally, having Rob [Thomas] connected to it. As soon as we get by this local weather, we’ll make a dedication on how finest to proceed with Lost Boys. I am hoping to maintain it going.
As of proper now, The Lost Boys TV present appears to be like prefer it’s in a state of limbo till the tide adjustments with the virus and extra productions resume, at any time when that could be. If all goes as deliberate, the pilot will finally be shot after which a choice on the way forward for the collection can occur. Within the meantime, let’s check out the timeline of occasions surrounding this potential collection and what Rob Thomas had in retailer for followers and the way the challenge bought to this stage within the first place.
The Lost Boys Pilot Sounds Related To The Unique Film, However With Small Modifications
Joel Schumacher’s 1987 The Lost Boys and Rob Thomas’ tv adaptation share numerous similarities in that they each happen in seaside city and deal with a single mom and her two teenage sons who come throughout a gang of outcasts who turn into some fairly cool vampires, however there are some key variations. For one, the present seems to be leaving California behind and as a substitute settling in on the Atlantic Coast in North Carolina, however that is not all as Gerard McMahon (who wrote “Cry Little Sister” for the unique movie and who has been employed to put in writing songs for the present) advised SYFYWire in July 2020:
Forged-wise, it is extra diversified in coordination with the occasions, correctly. It is a bit bit extra female-driven in its manner.
A technique the present shall be extra targeted on feminine characters is the choice to make the vampire hunter Frog brothers, initially performed by Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, a pair of sisters as a substitute, which may make issues fascinating.
Rob Thomas Initially Pitched A Many years-Lengthy Vampire Story Again In 2016
A pilot (the primary of two) wasn’t shot till 2019, however The Lost Boys TV present has been within the works way back to 2016 when Rob Thomas pitched maybe some of the formidable variations of a beloved property within the historical past of tv. In keeping with a Deadline report from the time of the present’s announcement, Thomas was taking pictures for not less than seven seasons, with every season going down in a special decade. Season 1 would have adopted a gaggle of ageless vampires in San Francisco in 1967 (the Summer time of Love). Subsequent seasons would happen in a very new decade with a brand new solid of people and antagonists, with solely the central solid (with numerous make-up) remaining the identical over the course of 70 years.
An Unique Pilot Was Filmed In 2019 However Was Later Scrapped And Heather Mitchell Was Introduced In For Rewrites
Rob Thomas’ unique imaginative and prescient for The Lost Boys by no means bought off the bottom, however a pilot primarily based on a model very near the unique was filmed in early 2019 with Catherine Hardwicke, director of the primary Twilight film, slated to direct a script written by Heather Mitchell. In keeping with Deadline, this model of the present would have taken place in Santa Clara, California, the very location of the 1987 movie. With a solid that included Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Kiele Sanchez of Kingdom, the pilot was filmed however CW did not decide it up and as a substitute ordered rewrites in Might 2019, in keeping with EW.
As soon as the present was despatched again for rewrites in hopes of getting a second pilot filmed, Heather Mitchell, a tv producer and author recognized for her work on Scandal, Gray’s Anatomy, and several other different reveals, took on the duty of operating the present along with sprucing up the script, as Rob Thomas advised EW on the time:
I’m not connected because the showrunner; I’m one of many producers on it. A author named Heather Mitchell, who comes out of the Shonaland [Productions] world, is writing it for us and can be the showrunner. We’re making a brand new pilot. I’m going straight from this cellphone name right into a convention name in regards to the newest define of Lost Boys, so we’re making progress.
On the time, it appeared like issues had been on the up and up for The Lost Boys and people devoted to creating the dream a actuality. And that momentum would proceed by the remainder of 2019 and into 2020 when a brand new solid was introduced on forward of the second pilot.
There Was A Main Forged Overhaul Prior To The Second Pilot In Early 2020
In February 2020 (which looks like years in the past at this level), Deadline reported that a wholly new solid for the brand new and improved pilot, this time going down in North Carolina as a substitute of sunny California. Out had been Tyler Posey and Kiele Sanchez and in had been Branden Cook dinner of Trade fame, Lincoln Younes from the ABC collection Grand Lodge, and Ruby Cruz of Fort Rock within the lead roles. In keeping with the report, Cook dinner was set to play Garrett, the present’s model of Michael (Jason Patric) from the unique film, Younes was to play Benjamin, the chief of the vampire gang made common by Kiefer Sutherland, and Cruz was set to tackle the function of Elsie, a reimagining of Jami Gertz’ Star from the 1987 film.
A New Pilot Was In Manufacturing, However The Coronavirus Precipitated The CW To Pull Again In Might 2020
With the brand new, punched-up script, key members of the solid, and a brand new order from The CW, The Lost Boys began filming its second pilot in early 2020. The momentum was short-lived, nevertheless, as by mid-March, all productions had been shut down because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which included The Lost Boys. In keeping with the Deadline report talked about on the very prime of this rundown, prime brass at The CW had been capable of see a few of the footage that had already been shot by the point it was shut down, however determined to cross it on it in Might 2020 and wait till issues blow over.
Earlier than the plug was pulled on the Lost Boys pilot, it was being directed by Marcos Siega, who labored with Rob Thomas on three episodes of Veronica Mars in addition to pilots for a number of reveals through the years together with The Vampire Diaries, Charlie’s Angels, The Following, The Passage, and most just lately, Batwoman.
It stays to be seen whether or not The CW will circle again round and provides The Lost Boys one other shot, however we’ll preserve you recent right here at CinemaBlend. Within the meantime, ensure that to take a look at our Fall 2020 TV premiere schedule for the most recent data on all of your favourite reveals.
Add Comment