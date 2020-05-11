TVXQ And Super Junior To Join SM Entertainment’s Live Concert Streaming Service “Past LIVE”

TVXQ and Super Junior will quickly be greeting followers by on-line live shows!

On Could 11, it was introduced that TVXQ and Super Junior could be the subsequent artists to characteristic in SM Leisure and Naver’s digital live performance platform “Past LIVE.”

The stay live performance streaming service has already hosted live shows by SuperM, WayV, and NCT Dream, and NCT 127 is about to carry out on Could 17. TVXQ’s efficiency might be on Could 24 at three p.m. KST and Super Junior will take to the stage on Could 31 at three p.m. KST.

“Past LIVE” goals to create a model new live performance expertise that’s optimized to the web expertise. It options know-how similar to stay sync digicam strolling, enhanced 3D graphics, and likewise connects to lights sticks that followers have at dwelling to allow them to change in colour and sample based on the tune.

Will you be tuning in to observe TVXQ or Super Junior’s performances?

Supply (1)