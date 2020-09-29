TVXQ’s Changmin Announces New Wedding Date

TVXQ’s Changmin has introduced a brand new date for his wedding ceremony!

On September 28, SM Leisure confirmed that Changmin’s wedding ceremony together with his non-celebrity girlfriend has been rescheduled for October 25. The company additionally said that the ceremony will probably be held privately.

After asserting the information of his upcoming marriage by way of a handwritten letter to his followers in June, Changmin determined to postpone the ceremony from the unique date of September 5 attributable to security issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Different celebrities who’ve made adjustments to their upcoming wedding ceremony plans attributable to COVID-19 issues embrace Kang Sora, who canceled her ceremony that was scheduled for August in favor of a small household gathering, and Ryu Deok Hwan, who introduced that he and his girlfriend can be suspending their October wedding ceremony till subsequent yr.

