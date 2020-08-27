TVXQ’s Changmin Announces Postponement Of His Wedding

TVXQ’s Changmin has introduced that he will likely be suspending his upcoming marriage ceremony as a consequence of security considerations.

On August 27, SM Leisure confirmed that Changmin—who was initially planning to tie the knot together with his non-celebrity girlfriend on September 5—had determined to push again his marriage ceremony date following the latest surge in COVID-19 circumstances.

The company acknowledged, “Resulting from considerations over the unfold of COVID-19, Changmin has postponed his marriage ceremony, which was initially scheduled to happen on September 5. He’s planning to resolve on a brand new date following discussions with [his and his fiancée’s] household.”

Changmin joins quite a lot of different celebrities who’ve lately made modifications to their upcoming marriage ceremony plans as a consequence of COVID-19 considerations: Kang Sora, who was initially planning to carry her marriage ceremony on August 29, canceled the ceremony in favor of a small household gathering, whereas Ryu Deok Hwan beforehand introduced that he and his girlfriend could be suspending their October marriage ceremony till subsequent 12 months.

Watch Changmin in his drama “The Scholar Who Walks the Night time” beneath!

