General News

TVXQ’s Changmin Reveals Teasers For New SM STATION Solo Track

November 11, 2020
1 Min Read

TVXQ’s Changmin will likely be releasing his new music “All That Love” by way of SM STATION!

On November 10, SM Leisure revealed that “All That Love” will likely be obtainable on numerous music streaming websites corresponding to Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Kogou Music, and Kuwo Music on November 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

“All That Love” is an R&B and indie pop music with a home rhythm and dreamlike analog synthesizer sounds that can create a stylish vibe. The lyrics are written by Changmin, they usually convey comforting phrases of hope that love can defeat the lonely and abandoned emotions forged by the point left alone.

Along with releasing quite a few hit songs as a member of TVXQ, Changmin not too long ago launched his first solo album “Chocolate” in April earlier this 12 months. His spectacular debut album topped charts all around the world.

Take a look at the teasers for “All That Love”under!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.