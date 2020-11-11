TVXQ’s Changmin Reveals Teasers For New SM STATION Solo Track

TVXQ’s Changmin will likely be releasing his new music “All That Love” by way of SM STATION!

On November 10, SM Leisure revealed that “All That Love” will likely be obtainable on numerous music streaming websites corresponding to Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Kogou Music, and Kuwo Music on November 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

“All That Love” is an R&B and indie pop music with a home rhythm and dreamlike analog synthesizer sounds that can create a stylish vibe. The lyrics are written by Changmin, they usually convey comforting phrases of hope that love can defeat the lonely and abandoned emotions forged by the point left alone.

Along with releasing quite a few hit songs as a member of TVXQ, Changmin not too long ago launched his first solo album “Chocolate” in April earlier this 12 months. His spectacular debut album topped charts all around the world.

Take a look at the teasers for “All That Love”under!

Supply (1)