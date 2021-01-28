TVXQ’s Yunho, AB6IX, BLACKPINK, And More Top Gaon Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 17 to January 23!

Album Chart

New releases dominated this week’s bodily album chart: TVXQ’s Yunho’s new solo mini album “NOIR” debuted at No. 1, ONEUS’s “DEVIL” at No. 2, CRAVITY’s “SEASON 3 HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE” at No. 3, and AB6IX’s “SALUTE : A NEW HOPE” at No. 4. Lastly, (G)I-DLE’s “I burn” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

AB6IX topped this week’s digital obtain chart with their new title monitor “STAY YOUNG,” which debuted at No. 1. Epik Excessive claimed the following two spots on the chart with their double title tracks “Primarily based on a True Story” (that includes Heize) and “Rosario” (that includes CL and Zico), which entered the chart at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” stayed robust at No. 4, whereas ONEUS’s new title monitor “No Diggity” debuted at No. 5.

General Digital Chart

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” remained No. 1 on this week’s general digital chart, adopted by “Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) at No. 2.

BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” maintained its place at No. 3, trailed by Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4 and (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” additionally rose to No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, whereas Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” got here in at No. 2. BTS’s “Dynamite” held onto its spot at No. 3, adopted by Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4 and BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies” at No. 5.

Social Chart

The highest 5 artists on this week’s Social Chart 2.0 had been precisely the identical as final week: BLACKPINK continued their successful streak at No. 1, with BTS at No. 2, Track Ga In at No. 3, (G)I-DLE at No. 4, and Im Younger Woong at No. 5.

