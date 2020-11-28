TVXQ’s Yunho, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, And Shin Ye Eun To MC 2020 KBS Song Festival

The 2020 KBS Song Festival has introduced its MCs and theme!

On November 27, it was shared that TVXQ’s Yunho, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Shin Ye Eun will host the favored year-end music competition this 12 months.

On prime of that, the occasion additionally revealed that its theme for 2020 is “Join,” referring to how artists and their followers will join by music throughout this time after they can’t meet in particular person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 KBS Song Festival airs reside on KBS 2TV on December 18 at 8:30 p.m. KST, and the occasion will probably be held with out an viewers.

