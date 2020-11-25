General News

TVXQ’s Yunho Donates 50,000 Masks To Hometown

November 25, 2020
TVXQ’s Yunho helped out these in want in his hometown through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 25, it was shared that Yunho has donated 50,000 masks to his hometown of Gwangju. The masks have been given to employees in social welfare services and susceptible folks.

Yunho shared, “As COVID-19 instances enhance once more currently, I hope that this may be even slightly little bit of assist to my hometown Gwangju.”

Born and raised in Gwangju, Yunho debuted in 2003 with TVXQ and made a Korean solo debut final yr with “Comply with.”

