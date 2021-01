TVXQ’s Yunho is gearing as much as reveal one other monitor from his newest album!

“Eeny Meeny” is a B-side monitor from his current album “NOIR,” which was launched together with a music video for the title monitor “Thank U” on January 18.

On January 22, the primary teaser was launched for “Eeny Meeny,” a B-side monitor which shall be launched on music websites on January 25.

The movie poster stars Red Velvet’s Seulgi.

Test it out under: