TVXQ’s Yunho Halts Participation In Mnet’s “Kingdom” + Changmin To Continue As Solo MC

TVXQ’s Yunho will not be collaborating in upcoming recordings of Mnet’s “Kingdom,” for which he’s an MC for together with fellow member Changmin.

Earlier within the month, it was revealed that Yunho is being investigated for violating social distancing rules.

On March 24, Mnet launched the next assertion:

It was relayed to Mnet by SM Leisure that Yunho voluntarily intends to not take part in recordings for “Kingdom : Legendary Warfare” till his police investigation outcomes are launched.

As a outcome, Mnet has determined that Changmin might be filming for this system as the only MC any more. Relating to the elements that Yunho has already accomplished filming for, they are going to be edited with concentrate on his position as a bunch.

“Kingdom” is about to air its first episode on April 1 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

