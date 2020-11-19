TVXQ’s Yunho Opens Up About His Ultimate Goal In Life, What He Really Thinks Of His Public Picture, And More

In a latest interview and pictorial for 1st Look journal, TVXQ’s Yunho bought trustworthy about his public picture and his hopes for the longer term.

Over the course of his profession, Yunho has acquired a variety of complimentary nicknames, together with “dancing king,” “ardour man,” “icon of constructive word-of-mouth,” and—most lately—”invention king.”

Describing how such nicknames make him really feel, Yunho shared, “Nicknames like ‘ardour man’ and ‘invention king’ helped me find out about a facet of myself of which I wasn’t conscious. I noticed, ‘That is how I come off or appear to others,’ and that was enjoyable to see.”

He went on, “These identities had been created by individuals who have spent greater than 17 years along with me. Such nicknames should not solely compliments, however in addition they give me the braveness to assume, ‘Let’s do one thing much more enjoyable sooner or later,’ or ‘Let’s not be afraid of change.’”

As for his impeccable public picture, Yunho humbly remarked, “Even in my each day life, individuals appear to know me as somebody who lives his life as an ‘upstanding citizen,’ however I feel that’s as a result of I used to be fortunate sufficient to return off in a great way by displaying an excellent angle on the proper time.”

Nonetheless, he confessed, “Personally, fairly than a ‘mannequin pupil,’ I’d prefer to be a risk-taker who isn’t afraid of taking up a big selection of recent challenges.”

When requested about his targets for the longer term, Yunho revealed, “As the person Jung Yunho, I’d prefer to reside fortunately whereas having enjoyable with the entire individuals I do know. Slightly than being referred to as a tremendous artist or listening to about my abilities, I feel I’d be happiest to listen to individuals say, ‘Yunho is a extremely variety and warm-hearted particular person,’ or ‘After attending to know him, I came upon he’s a extremely nice particular person.’”

Lastly, Yunho teased his upcoming solo album by sharing that he can be taking up an thrilling new idea. “I’m working laborious to create an album that may please each the eyes and the ears on the identical time,” he mentioned. “It’ll be an idea that has seldom been seen.”

