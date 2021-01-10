TVXQ’s Yunho Reminisces With Kim Heechul And Donghae + Looks Back On Letters From Park Bo Gum And BTS’s J-Hope And V

TVXQ’s Yunho seemed again on his previous on the January 8 episode of “Residence Alone” (“I Stay Alone”)!

Through the episode, Yunho was proven working exhausting to arrange for his solo comeback. He stayed up all night time attributable to work earlier than beginning dance apply within the early morning. He additionally practiced singing on the early hour, shocking among the forged within the studio. Yunho defined that dry rehearsals for music exhibits occur round that point, so he was adjusting to that.

After his apply, he went to the roof of the constructing to look at the dawn, explaining that he all the time does that on the starting of the 12 months. As soon as he acquired to see the solar come up and took a photograph, he returned dwelling on an electrical bike.

Yunho took a brief nap whereas ready for his supply meals to reach, and he then set about making a time capsule. First, he referred to as Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul to inform him about his plans. “Wow, what a reminiscence,” stated Kim Heechul. “Back within the day, in 2002, we watched ‘My Sassy Woman’ and also you, me, and Donghae buried one.”

Yunho shared that he was going to bury one in a flower pot in his dwelling this time, and so they agreed to make one other one collectively in 5 years if Yunho’s time capsule went effectively.

Yunho then gave Donghae a name, and so they talked about their faculty days spent coaching, once they used to commute from Seoul to their hometowns collectively. “Do you bear in mind after we didn’t have wherever to sleep so we slept at a sauna and ate gamjatang (pork bone stew)?” requested Donghae.

Donghae made Yunho snigger as he recalled how they hadn’t needed to go all the best way dwelling to Gwangju and Mokpo, so that they’d lied about shedding their bus tickets. “I keep in mind that,” stated Yunho with fun.

Sung Hoon within the studio requested why they hadn’t needed to go dwelling, and Yunho defined, “That’s how a lot we needed to apply.” He defined that he would commute from Gwangju to Seoul for coaching, saying that he’d end a day of highschool and take the prepare to Seoul, apply till 2 a.m., after which sleep on the prepare dwelling.

Now within the reminiscing temper because of the calls, Yunho wrote an extended letter to himself to incorporate in his time capsule. He then collected objects to place inside, bringing out issues like an mp3 participant, flip cellphone, and extra. He additionally checked out a pocket book with letters from his time within the navy, and he discovered messages from BTS’s J-Hope and V, in addition to Park Bo Gum. Yunho enlisted within the military in July 2015 and was discharged in April 2017.

In J-Hope’s letter, he wrote to Yunho, “I’m additionally from Gwangju! I’ve admired you since I used to be younger and I love you now.” J-Hope went on to share that he was rooting for Yunho whereas he was within the navy and stated that he hoped to have a meal with Yunho whereas he was on go away. “Please share a number of good recommendation with me,” he wrote.

In his personal letter, V wrote, “I hope that our promotion intervals overlap! BTS loves TVXQ!” He even drew stick figures representing TVXQ and BTS, with BTS yelling, “We love you!” Yunho laughed fondly over the message.

Yunho stated as he seemed over the pages, “Now you’ve turn into the most important world stars.”

He then learn a letter from Park Bo Gum. “I listened to TVXQ songs rather a lot after I was younger,” wrote Park Bo Gum. “I hope that we’ll have the prospect to fulfill at ‘Music Financial institution‘ sooner or later.” He additionally inspired Yunho to watch out about his well being.

Yunho makes his solo comeback on January 18 with the mini album “NOIR.” Try his teasers right here!

