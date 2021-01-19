TVXQ’s Yunho Shares Details On New Album “Noir,” What It Was Like Working With Shin Ye Eun, And More

TVXQ’s Yunho’s lengthy awaited solo album “Noir” is now out!

In celebration, a press convention hosted by fellow TVXQ member Changmin was held on the morning of January 18. “Noir” is an album that expresses the varied feelings residing inside a person as totally different genres of flicks.

Changmin commented, “Yunho not solely put his soul into this album, however his complete DNA. He put in loads of effort. The album captures all his ardour.”

Yunho acknowledged, “My first solo album, because it was my first in any case, targeted on being highly effective. This time round, it was essential to me that the listener may really feel the feelings. I additionally paid consideration to the right way to embody my ideas and values in order that the listeners may relate to them. I considered tendencies and values and labored to enhance on the issues I acknowledged by way of my first solo album. Because of this, I believe it’s an album that is a bit more laid again however nonetheless stays true to my essence.”

He added, “Whereas my earlier album targeted on colours, this album focuses on displaying a person’s life cinematically in black. I participated in manufacturing and as Changmin mentioned, I’ve put my soul into this album.”

The title monitor is “Thank U,” a dramatic pop dance music about utilizing criticisms as stepping stones to bettering oneself. Yunho defined, “The music has a message of going my very own means in my very own type.”

The music video for “Thank U” options actors Hwang Jung Min and Lee Jung Hyun and has been rated 19+. On this, Yunho commented that Hwang Jung Min participated within the mission asking for nothing in return. He went on to say how well mannered and candy Lee Jung Hyun was. He additionally defined, “Whereas making an attempt to make our motion scenes as actual and cinematic as doable, it ended up being rated 19+.”

Yunho labored with actress Shin Ye Eun for “La Rosa,” a sentimental piece a couple of couple that spends a sleepless night time after breaking apart and never having the ability to overlook the opposite. About working with Shin Ye Eun, he mentioned, “She mentioned it was her first time that includes in a music. I believe her becoming a member of me within the music video helped ship the music’s feelings higher. I heard she even took vocal classes voluntarily previous to our recording. I believe her ardour is unbelievable and I’m very grateful.”

With reference to his private life, Yunho says his story is a “human” style. He mentioned, “There are lots of individuals pursuing start-ups. I believe their tales are additionally tales of the “human” style nonetheless within the making.”

Wrapping up the convention, Yunho commented, “Changmin and I are on our 18th yr as TVXQ. I’m merely grateful to be acknowledged for making new makes an attempt. I wish to proceed this path for a really very long time in an easygoing and cozy method, like long-time artists Na Hoon Ah and Cho Yong Pil.”

