TVXQ’s Yunho Talks About His Friendships With DinDin, Hwang Jung Min, And More On “Ask Us Something”

On the January 16 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” TVXQ’s Yunho and DinDin appeared as company.

In the course of the present, Yunho and DinDin talked about their long-running friendship. When Kang Ho Dong stated that Yunho will need to have a number of shut associates, Yunho stated, “Changmin is like household, Son Ho Jun is somebody I used to be associates with earlier than I debuted, and I feel DinDin is my closest pal of all of the individuals I met whereas working.”

Kang Ho Dong requested which of the three he would rescue first from drowning, and DinDin stated, “I might fairly simply drown.” However Yunho stated, “Even when I needed to put my life on the road, I might rescue all three of them. Probably the most dangerous factor to people is making an attempt to chop corners. Not having the ability to rescue all of them is an excuse.” DinDin quipped, “It will be my very own sin if I fell within the water and Yunho needed to rescue me.”

Yunho praised DinDin as somebody who doesn’t confuse shallowness and satisfaction. “Delight is an inferiority complicated the place you’re at all times fascinated by what others consider you,” he stated. “Vanity is once you replicate on whether or not you’re on the suitable path earlier than shifting.”

Yunho is getting ready for his solo comeback with the mini album “NOIR” and title monitor “Thank U.” As revealed in teasers, actors Hwang Jung Min and Lee Jung Hyun are making appearances within the music video for “Thank U.”

Yunho stated, “I’m releasing a brand new mini album referred to as ‘NOIR’ in January, and I filmed a music video for all six tracks. Hwang Jung Min seems within the music video for the title monitor, in addition to Lee Jung Hyun from ‘Mr. Sunshine.’ Shin Ye Eun seems within the melodrama music video [‘La Rosa’].”

Web optimization Jang Hoon commented, “You’d must promote a home to pay all these look charges,” however Yunho stated, “The cool factor is that Hwang Jung Min stated he didn’t want any look charges. Prior to now, I made a cameo within the movie ‘Ode to My Father.’ It’s been about six or seven years since then, however once I requested him to seem in my music video, he stated, ‘I bear in mind once you readily agreed to assist me that point. Make a cool music video and I’ll gladly make it easier to.”

DinDin additionally talked about his respect for Yunho. “When my dad drinks, he will get actually drained,” he stated. “He’s a CEO, however there are occasions when he’s like, ‘I can’t go to work’ [because of a hangover]. However Yunho will at all times go to work irrespective of how a lot he drinks. And once I see him at work, he seems to be utterly superb. In order that’s why my dad is jealous of Yunho.”

In response, Yunho apologized to DinDin’s father on air and stated, “DinDin has typically stated to me, ‘My dad is one of the best.’”

DinDin additionally talked about one in all Yunho’s birthday events that he attended. “We at all times meet up when it’s a birthday,” he stated. “Yunho celebrated his birthday as soon as at a jazz bar. There have been about 18 males there. They had been all associates of his from Gwangju. He out of the blue urged we carry out on the bar. I shortly bought the backing monitor for ‘DINDIN Is DINDIN’ and altered the lyrics to ‘Yunho is Yunho.’ Everybody on the bar sang alongside.”

DinDin shared that he had felt blissful when Yunho talked about him thrice at a TVXQ live performance that he attended. “He was up on stage and out of the blue stated, ‘I’ve to rap rather well at this time,’” he reminisced. “A junior rapper that I’m associates with is right here. I used to be like, ‘Is he speaking about me? In entrance of all these Cassiopeia [TVXQ’s fandom name]?’ Proper earlier than he rapped, he stated, ‘DinDin, I’m going to rap now!’ On the finish of the live performance, he thanked me as effectively. He additionally thanked Lee Soo Man. He talked about Lee Soo Man as soon as, and he talked about me thrice.”

Requested why he talked about DinDin so many occasions, Yunho defined, “Lots of artists had been there on the time, however DinDin was the pal who was identified the least. I needed to let extra individuals find out about him.”

Watch “Ask Us Something” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)