TVXQ’s Yunho Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “NOIR”

TVXQ’s Yunho’s newest album is hovering to the highest of the charts!

He launched his new mini album “NOIR” together with the music video for the title monitor on January 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

“NOIR” positioned No. 1 on the iTunes High Albums charts in 18 areas world wide together with Spain, Brazil, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Russia, Finland, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

As well as, the album topped Hanteo Chart, a Korean music chart, and in addition ranked No. 1 on the digital album gross sales chart for China’s QQ Music and KuGou Music.

Congratulations to Yunho!

Yunho completed recording “Wonderful Saturday,” and the episode will air on January 23 at 7:40 p.m. KST. Try the preview right here!

Within the meantime, watch Yunho’s visitor look in “Ask Us Something” beneath:

