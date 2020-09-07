tv Yellowstone: 8 Things That Need To Happen in Season 4

Elsewhere, a number of new characters obtained launched in Season 3. Roarke, Willa, Angela Blue Thunder, Teeter, and Mia had been amongst these bringing one thing new to the present, and Teeter managed to romance Colby! On that word, I hope to see much more from them (and Walker) in Season 4. Yellowstone made it so all of them appear destined to have an excellent bigger half to play. And that is one thing I’ve needed earlier than, however Monica and Beth must share extra interactions subsequent season on Yellowstone, because the actresses’ scenes final 12 months had been among the many present’s most excellent, so I wish to see their characters’ relationship as sisters-in-law deepen. Beth admitted she had no buddies, and Monica could be the most effective one she might ever ask to have.