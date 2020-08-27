tv Yellowstone: Who Really Died In The Season 3 Finale?

Be warned: spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Yellowstone, entitled “The World is Purple,” on Paramount are mentioned under.

Yellowstone has left followers with plenty of potential carnage to sift by way of. In the explosive season-ender, Yellowstone delivered an accident, a bombing, and two shootings. 4 characters’ lives now cling within the steadiness, which begs the query: who actually died within the Season 3 finale? It’s time to break it down.