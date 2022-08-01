Twelve YouTube channels to watch spectacular videos in 4K and HDR

YouTube outgrown 1080p videos too soon: The platform incorporated 4K quality as an option to upload and view its videos 12 years ago, in 2010. Six years later, this option became available for live broadcasts as well.

The path was similar for the incorporation of HDR (high dynamic range) content: first, in 2017, to uploaded videos… later, just a year ago, to live broadcasts.

But even so, this kind of content It doesn’t proliferate on YouTube either.So, what channels can we check them out on?

The HDR Channel

Since 2016, The HDR Channel is one of the most prominent examples among channels specialized in 4K content with HDR. The videos you collect and select, very diverse theme (although documentaries predominate), they are always an example of the most recommended when testing the quality of our screens.

4K Relaxation Channel

4K Relaxation Channel is a channel specialized in long nature documentary videos (walks through the forest, aerial views of the jungle, animals walking through the savannah… things like that) and all accompanied, in the background, with excellent relaxing music. Recommended content to study, meditate or —simply— take a nap.

4K Urban Life

4K Urban Life has a very similar approach to the previous one (long documentary videos with relaxing music in the background). But where 4K Relaxation Channel was all jungle, savannah and wild animals, most of the channel’s content at hand focuses on urban life, from street walking tours to cities captured from a drone view.

4K TV Wallpapers & Screensavers

4K TV Wallpapers & Screensavers is a channel that, as its name suggests, specializes in providing ‘screensavers’ to all those Smart TVs that go into sleep mode, to the screens that decorate office buildings, etc. Images taken from nature to make clips of several hours with little or no scene changes.

Melodysheep

Melodysheep is the spectacular channel of composer and film director John Bosell. His works not only appeal to visual enjoyment, but also to hearing… and even science. And it is that among his repertoire they include from absorbing documentaries of almost 40 minutes to short video clips, whose theme revolves around the origin and development of life (on Earth and outside of it), or about the birth and end of the Universe.

Eugene Belsky

Eugene Belsky is a New York professional photographer and the author of a highly recommended channel that brings together a bit of everything we’ve been seeing so far: hypnotic timelapses but without a clear theme, images of space, of nature. And all this seasoned with relaxing music, of course.

4K HDR Media

4K HDR Media is a channel primarily focused on offer in very short chunks (mostly a couple of minutes) recently released moviesare released on Blu-Ray UHD.

Dude Perfect

Do you think that this kind of channel only lends itself to relaxing images of nature or space, or clips from recent movie releases? Well no, and Dude Perfect is proof of that: videos full of tricks and stunts that mix humor and sportworks of pure entertainment in 4K recorded by four former university dorm roommates who have become millionaires thanks to this channel.