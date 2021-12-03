twenty first Century Icon Award: Rakesh Tikait gets the award, can be commemorated in London

Rakesh Tikait: Rakesh Tikait, nationwide spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rakesh Tikait) can be commemorated in London. Rakesh Tikait receives ‘twenty first Century Icon Award’ (twenty first Century Icon Award) Declaration of giving. Rakesh Tikait’s identify has been integrated within the ultimate listing for the award. The award is gifted by means of the London-based Sq. Watermelon Corporate. Awards are given in London handiest. For this, Rakesh Tikait has were given a call for participation.Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi’s giant assault at the Middle, said- PM must consider the households of 700 farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion, give repayment

Rakesh Tikait, the nationwide spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has change into a well known face on the nationwide stage because of the farmers' motion. Rakesh Tikait has been mentioned now not handiest within the nation but additionally out of the country. Rakesh Tikait, some of the essential leaders of the motion happening for the closing 365 days, nonetheless stays a significant a part of the motion. Because of this motion, the Executive of India needed to withdraw the Agriculture Act, this can also be gauged from the greater stature of Rakesh Tikait.

Now Rakesh Tikait has been nominated for the award to be given in London. BKU Uttar Pradesh vice-president Rajbir Singh advised that the award can be given on December 10. Rakesh Tikait acknowledged, "It's not that i am going to London to obtain the award as I'm busy with the efficiency." He acknowledged that he'll settle for the award handiest when the calls for of the farmers are approved.